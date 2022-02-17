Scottish crisps maker Mackie’s at Taypack announces expansion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish crisps maker Mackie’s at Taypack announces expansion plans

By Gemma Mackie
February 17 2022, 5.00pm
The company makes a range of crisps, popcorn and healthy snacks.
Scottish crisps maker Mackie’s at Taypack has announced plans to expand its operations after sales were up by more than a fifth last year.

The company, which is a partnership between ice cream giant Mackie’s of Scotland and the Taylor family at Errol in Perthshire, says it plans to ramp up production this year following a 22% increase in turnover to £10.8 million in 2021.

The company, which currently makes around 500,000 packets of crisps every week, says it will double the size of its factory this year so it can expand production and gain new custom.

“Our customers have turned to something they love and a small treat they can enjoy in moderation,” said Mackie’s at Taypack managing director, James Taylor.

“This hasn’t stopped them trying something a bit different and we’ve taken risks – with multiple launches across seasonal and world-first flavours providing a lot of excitement.”

The company produces half a million packets of crisps every week.

He said the company’s performance over the last few years was a reflection of its “exceptional team”, however the wider recruitment and supply crises in the food and drink sector were a challenge for the firm.

“We will be working hard to ensure neither become barriers to continued growth of the scale we’ve been able to deliver,” added Mr Taylor.

Reflecting on 2021, he said the company had launched more than six new products across its ranges of crisps, popcorn and lentil waves.

This included sales of 230,000 packets of Boxing Day curry crisps in the run up to Christmas, as well as the sale of 160,000 packets of its Sticky Toffee Pudding popcorn – in total sales of festive packs were up 47% on the previous year to more than £2.25m.

The company’s national wholesale account manager, Mel Hack, said it had been an exciting 12 months for Mackie’s at Taypack.

Festive sales were up by 47%.

She said: “It’s evident there has been a huge demand from our consumers for Mackie’s crisps to be more widely available within this channel by the fantastic rate of sale and strong growth we have seen.

“We have some very exciting channel specific plans this year which will enable our impulse customers to drive incremental profitable growth through our large range of crisps, popcorn and healthy snacks.”

She said as well as increased sales of Mackie’s products through supermarkets and convenience stores, the company’s products had benefitted from the revival of the food industry including bars, cafes, and dining options on planes and trains.

