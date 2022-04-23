Study shows full potential of faba beans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Study shows full potential of faba beans

By Nancy Nicolson
April 23 2022, 5.00pm
POSITIVE: Research has quantified the ability of faba beans to harness nitrogen.

Faba beans can incorporate more than 400kg of nitrogen per hectare thanks to the symbiosis between legume crops and soil bacteria, a research team from the James Hutton Institute (JHI) has discovered.

The findings come at a time when synthetic fertiliser prices are soaring and farmers are focusing on meeting net-zero goals.

Although the potential of grain legume crops such as faba beans to harness the nitrogen present in air into biologically useful forms is well known, this is the first UK-wide measurement of nitrogen added by the crop.

The study looked at a range of production systems, including the use of long-term crop-rotational data from the institute’s own Centre for Sustainable Cropping (CSC), and found that the beans’ ability to harness naturally occurring atmospheric nitrogen negated the need for added synthetic nitrogen.

The residual stems, roots, and pods were an added bonus as they decay into the soil as a natural fertiliser, and general soil improver.

Prof Euan James, a research leader at the Institute’s Ecological Sciences department and co-author of the study, said: “This demonstrates the huge potential grain legumes such as faba bean could provide in achieving zero-carbon agriculture, as well as meeting Scotland’s ambitious greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.”

Dr Iannetta is a research leader at JHI’s Ecological Sciences department.

Dr Pete Iannetta added: “The ability of beans to fix nitrogen from air presents an opportunity by which the environmental damaging impacts of excessive synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use may be avoided.

“We are fortunate to have the incredible long-term whole-system datasets of the CSC.

“There is nothing like it globally for agroecological studies of arable cropping.

“This, allied to a fantastic team of collaborators from across the UK, including farmers – has allowed us to achieve a strong foundation for future environmental impact assessments.”

The CSC was established in 2009 to design an integrated cropping system and test the long-term impacts on biodiversity and whole-system sustainability.

CSC researchers are also looking at how to minimise pollution and losses through run-
off, leaching, erosion and greenhouse gas emissions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]