Dundee boss Mark McGhee: We will not concede survival chances are over

By George Cran
April 23 2022, 5.52pm Updated: April 23 2022, 5.59pm
Dundee boss Mark McGhee.
Mark McGhee insists Dundee will not give up in their bid to beat the drop despite a disappointing home draw with St Johnstone.

The failure to beat 11th-placed Saints leaves the Dark Blues five points adrift at the bottom with just four matches left to play.

McGhee, meanwhile, is still searching for his first win since taking over in February, a run now stretching to 10 matches in charge.

Despite the league table looking bleak, the Dens Park boss says his side will not throw in the towel.

“The one thing I am saying is that we are not conceding,” McGhee said after the 1-1 draw.

Dundee skipper Charlie Adam at full-time. 

“We can win a game. If we win next week, then who knows? Maybe we can win another.

“We will keep going until it’s mathematically impossible for us to get the points we need.

“The players have got Monday off and I have told them to come back ready to prepare for Aberdeen in the same way.

“You saw how they prepared as they came out the traps really well.”

‘Thought this would be the day’

The Dark Blues were well on top in the early stages with Jordan Marshall’s fine finish capping a storming start in front of nearly 8,000 fans.

St Johnstone, though, came into the game as the first half wore on and eventually grabbed a deserved equaliser through Shaun Rooney’s 68th-minute header.

Shaun Rooney rises highest to make it 1-1.

“The result was fair,” added McGhee.

“We couldn’t get out in the second half.

“The first goal was everything I’d seen in training and everything I had hoped for.

“I thought we would kick on from that and that this would be the day to get the win.

“In the second half, we weren’t able to do that.”

