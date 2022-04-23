Arbroath assistant in ‘finish the job’ pledge as Lichties vow to bounce back for play-off push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell has urged the Lichtie faithful to ‘watch this space’ ahead of the play-offs after late heartbreak at Kilmarnock.

Nearly 2,000 fans travelled to Rugby Park to cheer on the Angus side pull off a remarkable win to fire them into first place ahead of the final day of the season.

It looked so close to being that way after an early James Craigen strike saw the visitors lead until late in the game.

But Dick Campbell’s side and fans were left devastated after Killie came from behind with goals on 72 and 90 minutes.

To make the night even worse for the side, Kilmarnock lifted the trophy sparking wild celebrations in and around the ground.

‘We’re down, but watch this space’

In a message posted on social media, Dick’s twin brother and assistant, Ian shared a message to the Lichtie faithful and promised his side would bounce back.

“I think like you and the players, we are a bit deflated and gutted at not seeing that through,” he said.

Our Assistant Manager, Ian Campbell wanted to send a message to our amazing supporters who along with the players made us all proud as a team and as a town. We will regroup and get ready to continue the fight, and we know you will be right behind us together. C'mon the Lichties pic.twitter.com/ftxdJ5mfJp — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) April 23, 2022

“I am absolutely more determined than ever to actually finish this job off.

“The fans were absolutely magnificent. It was just a joy to see them.

“We’re down, but watch this space.

“All we can do now is get a good rest and lets get at them, big style. The whole club is behind us. The players are still determined and so are we.

“We’re disappointed, we let you down a bit but we are together, the lot of us.”

Arbroath, who are guaranteed to finish second, will host Morton on Friday in the last game of the regular season.

The side will then rest for 11 days before the play-off semi-final first leg away to either Inverness, Partick Thistle or Raith Rovers on Tuesday May 10.