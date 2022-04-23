Arbroath assistant in ‘finish the job’ pledge as Lichties vow to bounce back for play-off push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Arbroath assistant in ‘finish the job’ pledge as Lichties vow to bounce back for play-off push

By Scott Lorimer
April 23 2022, 6.00pm
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell and twin brother Ian (right) at Rugby Park.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell and twin brother Ian (right) at Rugby Park.

Arbroath assistant boss Ian Campbell has urged the Lichtie faithful to ‘watch this space’ ahead of the play-offs after late heartbreak at Kilmarnock.

Nearly 2,000 fans travelled to Rugby Park to cheer on the Angus side pull off a remarkable win to fire them into first place ahead of the final day of the season.

It looked so close to being that way after an early James Craigen strike saw the visitors lead until late in the game.

The Kilmarnock players celebrate their title victory.
The Kilmarnock players celebrate their title victory.

But Dick Campbell’s side and fans were left devastated after Killie came from behind with goals on 72 and 90 minutes.

To make the night even worse for the side, Kilmarnock lifted the trophy sparking wild celebrations in and around the ground.

‘We’re down, but watch this space’

In a message posted on social media, Dick’s twin brother and assistant, Ian shared a message to the Lichtie faithful and promised his side would bounce back.

“I think like you and the players, we are a bit deflated and gutted at not seeing that through,” he said.

“I am absolutely more determined than ever to actually finish this job off.

“The fans were absolutely magnificent. It was just a joy to see them.

“We’re down, but watch this space.

“All we can do now is get a good rest and lets get at them, big style. The whole club is behind us. The players are still determined and so are we.

Dick Campbell and his Arbroath players applaud the travelling support at full time.
Dick Campbell and his Arbroath players applaud the travelling support at full time.

“We’re disappointed, we let you down a bit but we are together, the lot of us.”

Arbroath, who are guaranteed to finish second, will host Morton on Friday in the last game of the regular season.

The side will then rest for 11 days before the play-off semi-final first leg away to either Inverness, Partick Thistle or Raith Rovers on Tuesday May 10.

Arbroath fans defiant as title dream ends in ‘heartbreaking’ Kilmarnock loss

