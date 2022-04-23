Arbroath fans defiant as title dream ends in ‘heartbreaking’ Kilmarnock loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For the Arbroath faithful, it was a five-hour round trip defined by the most heartbreaking 12-minute spell of their football-supporting lives.

Almost 2,000 Lichties diehards made the journey to see Dick Campbell’s side take on Kilmarnock in the biggest game of the season and one of the most significant matches in the club’s history.

James Craigen’s ninth-minute goal had the visiting fans dreaming of the Premiership.

But the fairytale ending to a remarkable campaign remains on hold after late goals from Ash Taylor and Blair Alston clinched the Scottish Championship title for the hosts.

The Courier travelled with the Arbroath support on a day, despite the result, they will never forget.

Four supporters’ buses were organised by the club, with several others put on by local pubs and fan groups.

And the atmosphere on the way to Rugby Park was incredible.

Supporters of all ages belted out club anthems, with Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline and KC and The Sunshine Band’s Give It Up given the Lichties treatment.

Before the match, one fan told us: “My stomach’s going round and round. It’s like [being] a wee guy at Christmas.

“You just don’t want this to end.”

Another added: “I haven’t slept. I’m so nervous but it’s a happy nervous.”

Arbroath FC groundsman Peter Clarke spoke to us before kick-off.

Dreaming of the top flight

He said: “I’d love to be a Premiership groundsman. We used to only have 400 or 500 hundred supporters but now we have 2,000.

“It’s just absolutely amazing.”

A sea of maroon shook the Chadwick Stand at Rugby Park as the action got underway.

Fans on both sides (the official attendance was 11,500) also set off flares, adding to the tense and wild atmosphere.

But it wasn’t to be for the Angus outfit and supporters made the long trip home with heavy hearts.

‘I’m gutted’

Scott Fleming, 56, was “heartbroken” over the defeat.

He said: “I’m gutted to be honest with you.

“It was pretty tied up at half-time, I thought if we got another goal that was it.

“The second half we were second to every ball and it was like the Alamo – we just couldn’t hold out any longer.

“I’m really gutted but proud of the team and the effort that the put in.

“They couldn’t have given anymore.

“We were just two wins away from making world football history.”

Play-offs provide hope for promotion

Despite losing out on the title race, manager Dick Campbell still looked to the positives in his post-match interview with The Courier.

Arbroath will kick off their alternative route to the top flight on Tuesday May 10 away to either Inverness, Partick Thistle or Raith Rovers.

Scott said: “Next for Arbroath is that we get ourselves together again and do our best in the play-offs which is very difficult because there’s no weekend games.

“With part-time players it’s a case of we need Tuesdays and Fridays off and that’s difficult.

“I think Inverness is a tough one because they’ve beaten us home and away.

“If we beat them it’s St Johnstone, which is another difficult one because just two seasons ago they won the cup double.

“It really is a very hard route to follow Kilmarnock up to the Premiership but I’m very, very proud of what we’ve done.

“I’m hurting, I’m heartbroken, but I’m proud of what we’ve done.”

Another supporter, 22-year-old Lewis Davidson, added: “I’m disappointed.

“It’s hard to lose like that – when the other team score first it’s not as bad.

“Still, we have the play-offs.

“Over the course of the season we’ve been amazing.

“Our goal was just to stay in the league.”

‘I’d like to see Arbroath in the Premiership’

Arbroath’s efforts on and off the pitch this season have earned the respect of fans across the country.

And lifelong Kilmarnock fan Charlie Scott was full of praise for his club’s title rivals.

He said: “Obviously I’m very happy with the result, but I think that Arbroath have done amazingly this season.

“I have a lot of empathy for the fans, and they’ve still got the play-offs.

“I think I’ll be supporting them on those occasions.

“I’d like to see Arbroath in the Premiership.”