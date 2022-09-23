Accountant’s advice for farmers: spend time in the office, not just the fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Accountant’s advice for farmers: spend time in the office, not just the fields

Presented by EQ Accountants
September 23 2022, 10.42am Updated: September 23 2022, 10.57am
Mark Smeaton, Partner and Head of EQ Agriculture at EQ Accountants, talks about the importance of preparing a budget to sustain a profitable business for farmers.

With the 2022 harvest nearing completion, farmers can finally catch a breath after a demanding and eventful summer. Now is the time to get back into the farm office and focus on the money end of the business as no doubt field operations have taken priority for the last few months.

One area which is critical to the farming cash flow cycle is the farm budget. In simple terms it is a list of all anticipated income and expenses for the year ahead, broken down into monthly payments. You should also take into account cash items which do not necessarily affect the bottom line such as machinery purchases, bank loan payments and hire purchase commitments as well as partners’ drawings. This will also give you the opportunity to decide if the business can support any future capital purchases.

The thought of preparing a farm budget can be a daunting prospect with questions regularly asked surrounding their usefulness. The volatile nature of crop prices and energy costs can severely impact on how the figures look. However, without undertaking this initial exercise there is no real way of knowing if you will stay on the right side of the overdraft limit.

A profitable business is not always a cash rich business and the need for future bank assistance should be flagged up at the earliest opportunity. Your bank manager will not take kindly to a last minute phone call.

Like all businesses, farmers should take the opportunity to review current debt facilities with their bank, consider existing debt structures and any potential benefits of locking into fixed rates. This will also give some certainty for future budgeting purposes.

Planning your budget and reviewing your financial position is a vital part in all businesses. Within the agricultural industry this is even more critical when it may take over 12 months to generate cash from the initial outlay. A little time in the farm office will go a long way.

