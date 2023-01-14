FINLAY MCINTYRE: Work will always be there, but people we love may not

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

FINLAY MCINTYRE: Work will always be there, but people we love may not

By Finlay McIntyre
January 14 2023, 9.00am Updated: January 14 2023, 2.18pm
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.

May I start the blethers this month by wishing you all a spiffing, prosperous and healthy 2023?

As the chocolate boxes empty, the festive delicacies disappear from the fridge, the tinsel and baubles get stowed away for another year, and the friends and family that we enjoyed a wee stroopach with depart back to their biding places, it’s important to value these moments with them and take a spell just to gaze on the year ahead and maybe make a bit ploy to make sure that we make time to see them a little more often.

During Christmas, I received the sad news that a brother of a dear friend tragically died.
He leaves a behind a beautiful family and throughout this Christmas and New Year, as I fed cattle and checked sheep, I found myself thinking upon this sad news.

In the blink of an eye, people’s worlds can change irrecoverably. So, as a community, let’s remember that while work is important and it is essential jobs get done timely and get done right, the work will aye be there, folk maybe not!

The bard wasn’t wrong: “The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men gang aft agley.” Mine certainly do more often than not, but if you accept that and try to be flexible and strive to get the balance right, then at least we might stand a chance.

Finlay enjoyed a stroopach with family and friends over Christmas and New Year.

The cows were all folded onto green keep at the beginning of December. All the in-calf cows are put onto these crops, with the exception of the first calvers. The cows make a lovely job of poaching up the ground, and add loads of fertility. I hate picking stones, so this also saves ploughing when we put it back into grass in spring.

However, this year, it became such a trachle to get silage to them.

You point the bale on the end of the loader towards the ring and do your best with the use of a wee dab of the side brakes to meet the target – a bit like a sharny bonspiel!

The clart got the better of us though.

There is an awfully nice man who lives in the village who keeps his car absolutely spotless. He is a topper of a cratur, and every time I met him on the road over Christmas and New Year with the tractor weeching dubs everywhere, he kept mouthing something to me about ducks. I got better at lip reading and we directed the kye to the big wood.

Happy cattle, no so much clart on the highway and the chiel’s shammy gets a break!

We have started lifting tups off ewes. Everything is due a fluke before the ewes are turned away back to the hill. All stock, be it ovine, bovine, canine or the lad in the oilskins, would benefit a dry fortnight.

The fattening cattle up in Keith are growing well and “Able Will” tells me that there will be hoggs ready any minute. The trade is a bit erratic and calculators will be vigorously tapped to ensure there is still a wee penny at it.

I would think there will be few folk who will gamble fat stock this year and will market as soon as the stock meets spec as the price of feed will negate any gain.

Fortunately, the hoggs had the benefit of a very successful fodder crop – those men in Keith don’t play at farming – and that has kept costs bearable.

‘Resilient farmer’ Doug Avery farms in Marlborough, New Zealand.

It is all too easy at this time of year to suffer the blues, and as I sit here looking out a window harled with sleet, the phone pings a notification from NFU Scotland promoting Farmstrong Scotland’s upcoming “live well, farm well, croft well” tour. These lectures will be well worth attending, and the organisers should be applauded. Doug Avery’s tour in 2018 was certainly a game-changer for myself and countless others.

As a community, let’s enter 2023 with our best foot forward.

There will be trials and tribulations, success and defeat, but we shall endure and hopefully thrive.

We should also mind the bard’s wisdom: “Oh wad some power the giftie gie us…”

Finlay McIntyre is farms manager at Dunalastair Estate.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Perthshire to focus on role of science during Royal Highland Show
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Tractor extravaganza set to drive in crowds
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Consultant predicts tight supply of malting barley
Wheat field
LG Diablo delivers for mixed farm
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
NFUS fears impact on food security if farms lose energy aid
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Grazing guide offers advice on optimising pasture
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Birds monitoring project calls on farmers for support
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Forfar's AM Agri wins Unimog dealership for Scotland
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Richard Wright: Report reveals key drivers of food security
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Researchers aim to weed out problem of black-grass

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS: Finlay vows to put his best foot forward in 2023.
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks