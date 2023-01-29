Joyce Campbell: Improvement of footpath is bringing people together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joyce Campbell: Improvement of footpath is bringing people together

By Joyce Campbell
January 29 2023, 10.20am
POPULAR SPOT: Armadale Beach is a frequently-visited location for both locals and visitors from afar.
At the end of last year, a local company completed work on a 500-metre stretch of new footpath down to Armadale Beach.

The route passes through a couple of our fields and is part of the local core footpath plan. Before the work it was just an uneven grass surface, not fenced off from livestock, with an old wooden bridge, which had seen better days and the way was not sign posted.

During the gradual easing from lockdown, when foreign travel was restricted, the north was busy with visitors and it was obvious to me that we needed to improve the access down onto the beautiful sandy beach which looks out onto the Atlantic.

Hardly a day would pass that you weren’t asked how to get to the beach, and seeing a surfer pick his route through a field of cows didn’t feel ideal to me.

A surfer at Armadale beach.

Our farm advisor, Iona, made a successful funding bid on our behalf and she also made the planning application to replace the old footbridge with a new crossing made from
locally-sourced larch. Iona had enough foresight, after a farm visit, to include a couple of picnic benches overlooking the bay at the end of the path, as well as an information board and signs on the main road, at the parking area.

I love how it’s all come together and it’s been well used by local folk, dog walkers, cold water swimmers, surfers, walking groups and visitors on their holidays

It maybe a sign of my fast approaching old age, but this has been one of the most-rewarding projects we’ve done on the farm in a long time. Ian, myself and the
dogs have even taken a flask of coffee, sat on a bench – wrapped up in layers of jackets – and watched the sunset and the tide come in. Romance is still very much alive on the north coast.

Footpaths and tracks through farmland and crofts, when badly used, can have dreadful consequences.

The new information board at Armadale.

To read the awful reports and pictures of livestock worrying is devastating for the animals and their owners. It makes me even more grateful to have been successful with this grant application, which included fencing off the path.

Good footpath networks probably aren’t that high up the list of essentials with all the financial challenges our country currently faces. There was far more work involved with putting in an accessible path to the beach than I initially thought, but good access to the outdoors delivers health and fitness benefits, as well as allowing us to connect with nature and the undeniable lift that gives our mental health.

The past two-and-a-half years, since I’ve been back riding with my Highland Pony Lulu, has brought me great joy. We’ve clocked up many miles right across the north on beaches, wind farm tracks, peat roads, forestry tracks, to quiet single-track side roads amongst the hills.

Joyce Campbell has spent time on her pony, Lulu in the last couple of years.

I’ve spoken to a wide range of different people on our travels, which has given me more of an insight of what enjoying outside spaces means to different people.

There’s a small army of dedicated beach cleaners who are removing tons of waste plastic every year from our coastlines. My upmost respect to them, as it’s unending and they all seem unfazed and upbeat when we meet them.

If you run into a dog walker you’re nearly guaranteed to have a conversation on their
dog, it’s name, age and personality.

My biggest shout-out goes to the wood lorry drivers we meet on forestry tracks. They will stop their engines, let you pass safely, and tell you if there are other lorries around – and they are always pretty cheery about life.

The world needs more folk like that.

Joyce Campbell farms at Armadale on the north coast.

