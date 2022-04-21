Leuchars train travellers could save money and time as ScotRail tackles ‘bizarre’ Glasgow ticketing rule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Leuchars train travellers could save money and time as ScotRail tackles ‘bizarre’ Glasgow ticketing rule

By Peter John Meiklem
April 21 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 21 2022, 7.58am
Councillor and rail campaigner Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars station.
ScotRail managers have finally tackled a ticketing quirk preventing passengers traveling from Leuchars to Glasgow on one ticket.

Previously, passengers had to change at Haymarket or buy two tickets – one taking them to Tayside and another on to Glasgow.

The change could save passengers money and allow quicker journeys west after timetabling changes slowed down some of the connections through Edinburgh.

St Andrews Liberal Democrat candidate and rail campaigner Jane Ann Liston has been working on the issue for many years..

She said: “’I have correspondence going back to 1999.

“It struck me as bizarre that a route which went away from the central belt and, in the case of Leuchars, was actually a significantly shorter distance, was not permitted without paying extra.”

Jane Ann Liston at Leuchars station this week.

She said the recent reduction in frequency between Edinburgh and Glasgow actually increased the total journey time in some cases.

“I am very glad that after years of campaigning ScotRail has finally seen the light and done the right thing.”

Glasgow ticketing rule a ScotRail mystery

Nobody at ScotRail seemed to know why the company had introduced the Glasgow restriction in the first place, she added

Although the company told the campaigner “years ago” the reasons were “historic”.

They dated back to when direct trains to Glasgow were withdrawn, requiring passengers to travel to Haymarket.

“ScotRail has agreed to an ‘easement’ to make this a permitted route.

“I welcome this because it makes sustainable travel to and from St Andrews easier.”

Good news for Edinburgh passengers too

There is also more good news for Edinburgh commuters leaving from the north east Fife station, she added.

ScotRail managers have agreed that from December this year the 07:08 from Aberdeen will stop at Leuchars around 08:30, before arriving in Edinburgh Waverley at 09:35.

That is an alternative to the slower 07:50 or 08:43 services to the capital.

It was the only Edinburgh-bound service, she explained, that didn’t stop at the Fife station.

Rail bosses had introduced the measure previously on a temporary basis in 2020.

“Until now, the train has whizzed through Leuchars to the chagrin of those waiting to travel to Edinburgh on a slow train.

“Now Leuchars passengers will be able to have a fast service to the capital at this time of day.”

A ScotRail spokesperson said the December 2022 timetable changes are still draft plans and are yet to be fully confirmed.

