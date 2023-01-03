Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride

By Peter John Meiklem
January 3 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 3 2023, 11.01am
Eden project head of experience Blair Parkin
Eden Project head of experience Blair Parkin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A senior member of the team bringing the Eden Project to Dundee has backed a park and ride scheme for the city.

At the latest estimate, green visitor attraction the Eden Project was expected to bring around 500,000 visitors to Dundee each year.

Head of experience Blair Parkin suggested a park and ride scheme could form an integral part of the transport plan around the new attraction.

Park and ride ‘necessary’

He said: “The most controversial part of any large development is always traffic and parking. It’s one of those challenges.

“This is a net zero project. We drive around in electric Volvos. Sustainable transport is at our heart. We’re just starting the journey of making the sustainable transport plan for that location.”

He said the Eden Project team will shortly finish an updated demand assessment “to see what’s happening with visitor attractions around the world.”

That could change the 500,000 visitor figure. But there is no doubt the attraction will create huge extra demand in Dundee.

He suggested a park and ride scheme was a “necessary part of any transport strategy.”

He added: “The project that we’re developing at Morcambe, park and ride is at the heart of what we’re doing there.

“We’ve worked with the transport authorities, the regional government, the county, the city and the town to get an integrated plan.

“I would expect over the next 24 months to develop something similar in Dundee.”

Park and ride plan has long history

Many have discussed a park and ride scheme for Dundee in the past. Perth commuters take advantage of the site next to Broxden roundabout to park their vehicles before travelling by bus into the city centre.

Plans to place a park and ride in the Tay Bridgehead car park have been in the pipeline for more than a decade.

Although the plans appear stuck in a rut after £300,000 of funding towards the project slipped through the net.

Many have also suggested an additional site to the west of Dundee. Especially in the context of a Low Emission Zone now covering much of the city centre.

Some have suggested Dundee Technology Park would make an appropriate site.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “While consideration of strategic park and ride sites forms part of the Regional Transport Strategy being prepared by Tactran, we will work in partnership with Eden in exploring a transport assessment for the proposed development.”

