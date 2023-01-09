‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces

By Joanna Bremner
January 9 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 9 2023, 6.08am
Owner of Fisher & Donaldson, Eric Milne, says the lack of parking in St Andrews is impacting his business.
Owner of Fisher & Donaldson, Eric Milne, says the lack of parking in St Andrews is impacting his business.

Fisher & Donaldson owner Eric Milne wants Fife Council to restore car parking spaces on South Street to pre-pandemic numbers.

He would like officials to reverse temporary changes, introduced at the start of lockdown, which gave more street space to pavements, cafes and pedestrians.

He said: “I am desperately trying to keep St Andrews busy and healthy, for the sake of my business and my 120 staff across Fife.

“The town is in decline.

“When I see seven empty units in the town… I am getting really worried.

“People come to the town for shops. And if the shops die, the town centre dies.

“And then you may as well have a dust bowl.”

The lack of parking is ‘scaring customers away’

Fife Council is holding a consultation on the future layout of South Street.

Further South Street changes could include widening footways, adding public seating, tables, planters, trees and cycle parking.

It could also mean the end to businesses seating customers on pavement tables.

“All we’re doing is scaring customers away,” he said.

“I have customers at my shop in St Andrews who now go to my Cupar shop, because we’ve got free parking outside the shop there.

“All we’re doing is removing the parking, removing the parking – and not replacing any of the parking.”

Eric has been a vocal critic of the Spaces for People erected in the town during the pandemic.

Eric Milne, owner of famous Fife bakery firm, Fisher & Donaldson standing in one of the Spaces for People in St Andrews in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“They should be putting in more parking to encourage people to shop local,” Eric continued.

“We are killing the town centre.

“(The council is) messing up St Andrews at the behest of Active Travel Fife.”

Fife Council behaving ‘like Stalin’

Eric accused Fife Council of “railroading” the consultation through during the festive period “when the businesses don’t have time to fight it.”

“I’m just so disappointed.

“(Businesses) have been pushed into a corner.

“How do you eat an elephant?” He asked. “It’s one slice at a time.

“All the parking is being nibbled away.

“It’s like Stalin,” he claimed.

“You are in charge of the committee, you write the agenda, and then you get the answers you want.

“It’s a ‘Stalinist’ viewpoint by the council.”

This image shows planters on a street build-out on South Street. These have reduced the number of South Street parking in St Andrews.
Planters and widened pavement which replaced parking on South Street, St Andrews. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Allan MacLean is lead sustainable traffic and travel consultant with Fife Council.

He said: “We understand that there are different opinions about the benefits of the footway extensions in South Street.

“It’s important, therefore, to make use of the consultation to have your say.

“The widened footways are temporary. However, if there is public support then these areas could be rebuilt with permanent drainage and high-quality surfacing materials.”

The rebuilt spaces could include more room for pedestrians, seating, improved disability provision, plants and cycle parking, he explained.

The survey is available here and is open until January 11.

