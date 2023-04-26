What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?

The chargers for the Dundee e-bikes are still dotted around the city.

Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
By Joanna Bremner

The popular Dundee e-bike scheme was launched in 2020, but it went into liquidation in February. So what exactly went wrong?

A new era for Dundee cyclists emerged in 2020 as Spanish firm Ride-On began trials for their e-bike hire scheme.

It started with a 30-day beta trial with 450 riders testing them out.

It was going to be the largest scheme of its kind in Scotland, with 400 e-bikes planned around the city.

Financial services firm Embark Group sponsored the bikes, which Ride-on Scotland operated.

But in February 2023, Ride-On Scotland appointed joint provisional liquidators at FRP Advisory to wind-up the business.

Since then, the remaining infrastructure remains dotted around Dundee’s streets, with seemingly no plans in place to get rid of the e-bike docking stations.

So where did it all go wrong?

Where did the e-bike scheme go wrong?

Perhaps there should have been alarm bells going off when the company announced the scheme would be “frozen” over the winter in 2022.

They put the e-bikes into storage and left Dundee commuters at a loss over the colder months.

Sara Ylipoti, chief operations officer at Ride-On, said with certainty that the scheme would reopen this spring – only she could not say when.

Ride-On also made promises to double the number of e-bikes and chargers in 2021. Spoiler alert, they never reached that 400 bike goal.

Now, the company has gone into liquidation and they have put the bikes, charging systems, software and the maintenance system up for sale.

So what happened?

An embark e-bike at the Dundee waterfront.

The scheme was a great move for the environment, providing a way for even the less fit among us to cycle to work.

E-bikes help you reduce your carbon footprint and relieve congestion on the roads.

In July 2022, it was calculated that the scheme had saved 35,000kg of CO2 emissions since its launch.

And Callum Carmichael, partner with FRP Advisory and joint provisional liquidator, praised Ride-On Scotland for its “sophisticated and customer-focused e-bike hire business”.

But were there problems with it from the beginning?

When Norwegian company Sharebike launched an e-bike scheme in Aberdeen in 2022, “youth gangs” vandalised the bikes just days after installation.

And Dundee’s e-bike scheme got off to a similarly rocky start.

West End residents mounted a successful legal action against Dundee City Council after it approved placing a large e-bike rack on Blackness Avenue.

They weren’t fans of the bike racks right outside their tenements.

But aside from these teething problems, what were the e-bikes like for users?

Was it too expensive to hire the Dundee e-bikes?

In 2019, Dundee City Council published their Dundee Cycling Strategy.

Among the many plans and goals in this document, was the following:

“Dundee City Council will work with Ride-On Scotland to deliver a public e-bike hire scheme in locations across Dundee that will offer residents and visitors an affordable, attractive and sustainable option for travel around the city.”

But not everyone saw the e-bike hire scheme as affordable.

Valentine Scarlet is with the Dundee Cycling group. She said the bikes were too confusing – and too expensive – to use.

“The pricing system was far too complex,” she said, “and they were far too expensive.”

Valentine and a friend decided to test out the e-bikes, but changed their minds when they saw the “daft” price of hire.

Valentine Scarlet on Lochee Road, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Dundee scheme had 20 charging stations. It cost £60 for an annual pass or £12 a month as well as usage charges.

Although the e-bikes were popular along the waterfront, Valentine said this was limited to this route and used mostly by tourists.

The lack of cycle infrastructure in Dundee, Valentine said, discouraged Dundonians from hiring the e-bikes.

“In the rest of the city,” she went on, “you didn’t see the bikes being used in the way that they envisioned, because there are no good cycling facilities.

“If they do come back, it needs to be much simpler and easier to use, and Dundee needs to get a better cycling infrastructure.”

Dundee City Council have an updated map of the cycle lanes around the city, which shows on and off-road cycle routes.

Who foots the bill for the Dundee e-bikes?

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said removing the bikes isn’t the council’s responsibility. However, they are keeping an eye on things.

He said: “This matter is being managed by FRP Advisory who were appointed following the liquidation of Ride On Scotland.

“The council is continuing to monitor the situation.”

He added: “Active travel infrastructure in Dundee, including new and improved dedicated cycle lanes, has been the focus of investment in the city for the past few years with a number of major projects underway and others at various stages of consultation.”

The business and assets went up for sale at the end of February.

The joint provisional liquidators were “encouraged by the response” from interested parties in mid-March.

E-bikes at Baxter Park in Dundee.

Their spokesperson told The Courier that the deadline for offers was March 31.  However, the group then extended it to last week.

Now, they have chosen a buyer.

A spokesperson for FRP Advisory said:

“The joint [provisional liquidators] have selected a buyer and will now work towards a sale of the assets of Ride-on Scotland, including the purchase and removal of the infrastructure which will be organised following completion of the sale process.”

