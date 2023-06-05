Poll results: How many of our readers would board a ‘driverless’ bus in Fife?

Most people who took part in our poll said they would not get on one of the ‘driverless’ buses now leaving from Fife.

The ‘driverless’ bus fleet launched its route on May 15, taking passengers between the Ferrytoll park and ride near Inverkeithing, and the Edinburgh park transport interchange.

The fleet uses advanced technology, including radars and sensors, to detect hazards and other road users, and should drive autonomously – without a driver – more than 90% of the time.

Almost 1,000 members of the public took part in The Courier’s poll, and more than half indicated they would not get on one of the ‘driverless’ buses.

Just 312 said they would take one of the autonomous buses leaving Fife.

Survey result reveals readers’ thoughts on ‘driverless’ buses

The poll of 964 readers told The Courier that they would not get on a ‘driverless’ bus in Fife, with 67.63% (652 people) voting “no“.

But 32.37% (312 people) voted “yes“, telling The Courier that they would get on one of the autonomous buses leaving from Fife.

So what is a ‘driverless’ bus?

Also known as autonomous, the buses aren’t completely ‘driverless’. There are actually two members of staff on board at a time.

These are the safety driver and a bus captain, who swap between handling the tickets and sitting in the driver’s seat, ready to take over when required.

The safety drivers on the AB1 keep their hands hovering over the wheel at all times. This is both to reassure passengers and so that they can take control quickly if something goes wrong.

They will also take over when met with severe weather, blue lights or road works.

But despite these measures, our research suggests that there is still hesitation from some, with almost 70% of our readers indicating that they did not wish to get on board the ‘driverless’ bus in Fife.

Dougie Maguire is trade union Unite’s regional co-ordinating officer.

He said the results of The Courier’s poll were “very interesting”.

He added: “I think that’s a reflection of most people’s views.

“It’s certainly my view, I wouldn’t get on a ‘driverless’ bus.”

Dougie also likened the autonomous bus trial to a ride at theme park Alton Towers.

“I think it is more of a publicity stunt than anything else,” he claimed.

Stagecoach: Give ‘driverless’ bus a chance

A Stagecoach spokesperson said wary passengers should “give it a try”.

“We understand some people will be worried at first, but we hope that by experiencing the AB1 service, they will come to trust in the technology and realise it is completely safe and feels just like a normal bus.

“We hope that operating the trial service will encourage a wide cross-section of the public to give it a try, giving us a chance to answer their questions by delivering a safe, reliable, experience.

“Our autonomous vehicles are not ‘driverless’ and will have a safety driver in the cab to monitor the technology, as well as a captain on board who is able to assist passengers, take tickets and answer questions, demonstrating the role we think our staff could play in the future when the computer does all the driving.”