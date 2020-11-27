‘Significant opportunities’: Dundee engineering group shows optimism with investments

A Dundee engineering firm said its major machinery investments demonstrate its confidence and resilience in a tough marketplace.

GA Engineering Sliding Head, part of Pryme Group, has enhanced its inspection capabilities with new equipment costing £100,000.

It takes the total invested in new equipment at the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate facility to close to a million pounds in the past four years.

More competitive

Operations manager Jim Stuart said it was essential the firm kept investing to be more competitive.

“The new inspection equipment has increased production and improved efficiency as well as significantly improving the workflow of our quality department,” he said.

“While the industry is still overly reliant on manual processes, these new systems give us an important differentiator in the current market by helping to reduce process and inspection costs.

“This allows us to be more competitive.”

Expanding range of customers

The company has provided CNC machining to support clients in critical industries throughout the pandemic.

It said there had been strong demand for its precision machining capability from a diverse client base, including space, oil and gas, and general engineering.

“Looking ahead, we expect that the company’s operations will benefit greatly from these enhanced capabilities – particularly in terms of time-savings when you consider the vast quantities of machined parts that we deal with every day,” Mr Stuart added.

“We have been successful in our diversification strategy, with between 30 and 40% of our client base consisting of oil and gas customers – both in the North Sea and further afield.

“This year has also seen the team machine vital components for motors, ventilators and other healthcare equipment.

“We’re extremely proud to have played our part in supporting the country’s key workers.”

Optimism after cost cutting

The Courier revealed in September that sister company GA Engineering Scotland had laid off 10 members of its workforce following the fall in global energy demand.

At the time parent company Pryme Group, also headquartered in Dundee, said the business was in a better position to weather the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic following the significant restructuring and cost reductions undertaken to improve profitability.

Pryme chief executive Kerrie Murray was upbeat about the firm’s prospects.

“Despite challenging market conditions, our Dundee operations have performed well in the year to date and I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to my colleagues for their continued efforts and dedication,” she said.

“We continue to enjoy demand for our services from a broad customer base, including those operating in aerospace and defence, which gives me cause for optimism.

“Meanwhile, the pandemic has accelerated our entry into new markets, such as the pharmaceutical and healthcare equipment sectors, which present significant opportunities for the business.”

The integrated manufacturing solutions group also has three facilities in England and owns SengS in Ellon, Aberdeenshire.