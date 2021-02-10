Plans to develop Kinross site at cost of £1.2 million

A construction firm has revealed plans for a year-long development in Kinross.

Webster Developments will add to its track record with housing associations after winning a seven-figure contract from Hillcrest Homes.

It will create eight new-build flats at Old Causeway, Kinross, as part of the £1.2 million contract.

© Supplied by Webster Developments

The Kinross firm will demolish buildings and then construct two-bedroom flats for affordable rent on behalf of the housing association.

The project is the first time Webster Developments has worked with Dundee-based Hillcrest.

Building a track record

Webster Developments founder Daniel Webster said: “This contract represents a fantastic start to the year at what is a very challenging time for virtually all business sectors.

“Housing association work of this nature is very important to us.

“Year on year we have built on our track record for this sector, even in the teeth of a terrible pandemic.”

The new contract follows a project with Caledonia Housing Association in Perth, where a £1.1m development is nearing completion at Crieff Road.

It also completed five apartments for Caledonia in Milnathort’s Webster Loan in 2017.

Timescale for Kinross project

Work on the Kinross site is estimated to begin around June this year, with the demolition process, followed by an official ground-breaking start in September.

Estimated completion time for the project is June next year.

Fiona Morrison, Hillcrest deputy chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Webster Developments on these new affordable, modern, and energy-efficient apartments in Kinross.

“When completed, these properties won’t just continue the high standard of homes that we are committed to delivering for affordable rent.

“They are also being developed with the tenant in mind – providing them with warm, comfortable homes they can thrive in.”

Webster Group’s diverse interests

Webster Developments does construction work for Webster Homes, part of the same group.

It is nearing completion of five detached houses at Gairneybank, Kinross, and is working on seven new-build homes on a site in Powmill, near Dollar.

© Mhairi Edwards

Mr Webster’s other business interests include a self-storage division at Bridgend Industrial Estate in Kinross under the Webster Storage banner.

Webster Group also has a honey division called Webster Honey, producing honey from more than 240 hives.

A hot air ballooning firm called Webster Adventures is now one of Scotland’s premier operators in this sector.

Hillcrest history

Hillcrest Homes was established in 1967 and is one of Scotland’s largest housing associations.

The group provides housing and support in Dundee, Edinburgh, Angus, Perthshire, Fife and Aberdeen. It has more than 6,500 homes at affordable rents.