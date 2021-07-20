SPONSORED: Scottish Agricultural Show launches online public competitions

The Scottish Agricultural Show will be running online on July 31 – but why should all the fun wait till then? You can get the party started early by entering one of the event’s fun online competitions at the Scottish Agricultural Show website.

It’s not just all about the winning horse, cattle or other traditional agricultural categories this year. The event is also hosting public competitions to find the best vintage vehicle, most talented pet and yummiest oat-based bakes.

Winners will be crowned by a public vote running July 24-31 and entries close on July 23, so there’s still time to enter.

Maybe you’ve already got a crowd-pleasing oat-based recipe to share, or you’re looking for an excuse to get creative in the kitchen? The baking competition is for you. Submit a photo of your most mouth-watering sweet or savoury bake that uses porridge oats or oatmeal, and you could be in with a chance of winning one of three Hamlyns Perfect Porridge Packs.

Alan Meikle, managing director of Hamlyns of Scotland, sponsor of the baking competition, said: “Oats are one of Scotland’s favourite baking ingredients and we’re really looking forward to seeing what Scotland’s talented bakers come up with for this competition.”

You can also give your pet the praise and attention he or she deserves by sharing their most impressive trick in the Pet’s Got Talent competition. Simply film and submit a short 15-20 second video of them performing their tricks. The winner will receive £100 of Pets at Home vouchers.

The family friendly Pet’s Got Talent competition is happily sponsored by Harmony Coach Holidays. Owner John Docherty said: “I understand from many of my customers how important their pets are to them and their families. I’m delighted to sponsor the competition as we’re very much a family business.”

Or perhaps you have a vintage vehicle you’d love to show off? If you have a car, engine, tractor, motorbike or caravan that is at least 20 years old, the Scottish Agricultural Show wants to see a picture of it looking its best. The winner will receive a bumper goodie bag of Toyota merch.

Western Toyota is thrilled to be sponsoring this vintage vehicle competition. Roger Wilson, Commercial Vehicle Specialist, said: “We can’t wait to see your submissions and, fingers crossed, we’ll even be treated to some classic Toyotas amongst them.”

Entries for the vintage vehicle, pet and baking competitions must be submitted at the appropriate competition pages at the Scottish Agricultural Show website before the closing date of July 23. Good luck!