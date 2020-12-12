Comment: Why we need to talk more and not face demons alone

In the UK more than one person working in agriculture takes their own life every week.

It’s an alarming figure, one of the biggest threats to our industry and one we have to do more to reduce.

Everyone has mental health, just like we all have physical health and just like your physical fitness, your mental fitness can fluctuate.

Everyone has good days and bad days, but it’s the frequency of these that is the backbone of your mental health.

According to a recent survey by Yellow Wellies as part of its “Mind Your Head” campaign, 84% of farmers under the age of 40 believe mental health is the biggest hidden danger facing the industry today.

Another interesting result of the survey was that 85% of young farmers agree there is a definite link between mental health and farm safety.

© Craig Stephen

Farming continues to have the poorest safety record of any occupation in the UK, accounting for 20% of all workplace deaths but only 1% of the economy.

I’ve seen a ridiculous number of farmers on social media and even the news in the last few weeks cruising around on quads without wearing a helmet. This only adds to the negative perception of the industry and normalises bad practice.

So use your head and always wear a helmet when riding an ATV!

Farmers have been recognised as key workers this difficult year and we’ve played an essential role in producing food for the country.

The last eight months have seen the industry face not just the usual pressures of farming but also the challenge of restrictions and heightened isolation.

Often the support of those around us has helped get us through but I know for myself, I have struggled this year without the social aspect of young farmers and shows, which I probably use as a bit of a release.

Over the festive period, where we would normally be spending time with friends and family, isolation is going to be a serious issue.

It’s important for us all to reach out and check in with friends, even if it’s just a case of picking up the phone to chew the fat.

You may have seen some of the SAYFC bale art around the country recently, with the message encouraging us all to “keep talking”.

This was in partnership with rural charity RSABI, which is there for when we are struggling.

It is important to ask for help when times are tough and, as New Zealand All Black Anton Lienart-Brown recently said: “I love talking about vulnerability, because to open up is an absolute strength.”

Team SAYFC has recently completed Movember, a charity that aims to change the face of men’s health.

It aims to reduce the number of men dying young from testicular and prostate cancer. Mental health and suicide prevention is the third cause it supports.

Globally, on average, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day. Three out of four suicides in the UK are by men, largely because women are far better at talking openly about their problems.

Our Movember team consisted of 14 members and over the month we managed to walk or run over 600km.

Growing some very questionable top lip fur is all a bit of fun, but with a very serious message behind it.

We were delighted to raise more than £3,000.

Alistair Brunton farms wheat, barley, sheep and cattle with his family in Fife and is a member of East Fife JAC.