FIONA ARMSTRONG: First destruction, then theft – that’s the naughty puppy for you

A late festive present – found as we prepare to dispose of the Christmas tree – makes for an interesting package.

It is a long, bendy offering. One that squeaks when pressed.

And, on further inspection, it contains what is claimed to be the world’s most indestructible dog toy.

Note: we do not give Christmas gifts to the MacNaughties. Not ever. They are dogs, not ‘umans.

Nevertheless, someone has apparently left something, and so the thing is given to the MacNaughties.

Well and truly ‘bennied’

It is about to meet its match. Before long the heavy-duty plastic offering is being well and truly ‘bennied’.

This gaudy snake with sparkling eyes has been released from its wrapper and is being slowly destroyed by my boisterous Norfolk Terrier puppy.

Yes, within minutes, wee Bennie has managed to make a hole in the side of this exotic plaything.

And now he is enthusiastically tearing the threads from the side of its face.

We are mystified. Indestructible? Perhaps not.

Reviews are not encouraging

Out of curiosity, we take to the internet and browse the customer reviews. They are not encouraging.

‘My miniature Poodle had it torn apart in an instant,’ says one sceptic.

‘Our Labrador made mincemeat of this,’ opines another disgruntled customer.

And so, it goes on.

Who knows, one of these days we may find ourselves a dog toy that lasts more than a morning…

And, fingers crossed, one of these days I might be able to leave the youngest canine member of the house alone without worrying about what he will make mincemeat of.

Rifling through Fiona’s handbag

But not yet, I fear. Later that day I come into the kitchen to a crunching noise and a strong smell of peppermint.

Bennie is crouched under the table, and he is being a very busy boy. Because he has found himself a packet of polo mints – and is making the most of it.

I shout and lunge. But by the time the sweeties are retrieved he has eaten some.

His breath is super sweet. But is he now going to be ultra-ill?

Another lengthy internet search ensues – and, like the dog toy ones, the websites are not reassuring.

More research ensues

Most of them tell us that dogs should not have mints but that a tiny amount is not necessarily harmful.

The thing to watch out for is an ingredient called Xylitol.

Xylitol. What is left of the torn wrapper is examined. The writing so small that I must get out the magnifying glass.

Happily, there is no mention of said product. Just to make sure I call the vet.

Her advice is to watch him. And if he starts to flag, or be sick, then bring him in.

We watch. And watch… and all seems OK.

Eyes in the back of the head…

But where did my naughty Norfolk he get these mints from?! A search through a handbag seems to confirm suspicions.

Bennie has evidently jumped up onto a chair. He has rifled his way through wallet, phone and makeup bag – and found a tube of treats at the bottom.

Eyes in the back of the head. Is it too late to make another new year’s resolution?