EVE MUIRHEAD: Easing into Chinese life, still getting Olympic goosebumps and finding good food hard to come by

This is my fourth Winter Olympic Games and every time I think about it I get goosebumps.

You always feel pride when you go to the Olympics.

That’s what I train for, I’m delighted to be here and I’m going to enjoy every single minute of it.

There were stages where I thought I’d never get here. Now I have the chance I need to enjoy it for sure.

Everything has gone smoothly so far.

Holding camp ✅

Training done✅

Beijing bound ✅ Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to my 4th Winter Olympic Games 🥰

Cheer loud!! pic.twitter.com/DuGjvj053w — Eve Muirhead MBE (@evemuirhead) February 2, 2022

I’m really looking forward to embedding into the environment and finding my feet over the first few days before things finally kick off on February 10.

That gives us a chance to attend the opening ceremony as it doesn’t muck up our schedule.

I know Jen [Dodds] and Bruce [Mouat] have taken the decision not to go because they are mid-competition.

But it’s always a great event to go to. Once it kicks in you realise what’s ahead of you.

One of my fondest memories was the opening ceremony in Vancouver.

That’s when it hits home when you walk out and Team GB is announced.

It will be slightly different this year as the British crowd won’t be there.

I think only Beijing residents are allowed to watch sport and things, so there won’t be other outside spectators but that is something we are used to.

It won’t faze us in any way. It will be loud cheers for China and no one else.

Finding good food a challenge

I’ve been to China a couple of times and played a World Championship here.

I’ll be honest, it’s challenging, especially with the food.

Hopefully with it being the Olympics, it might be a bit easier because there are so many people to cater for.

The good thing for us is that Bruce and Jen were here before us and offered a bit of a heads up from about what it’s like.

It meant that a lot of our support staff went to the supermarket with a suitcase to get easy, dried food for us to have, just to make it a little bit better.

That was the one thing we were worried about because, apart from the food, the atmosphere is great.

Each nation usually has an apartment block and it’s the same this time.

Our girls’ team have an apartment, as do the boys and our support staff.

The accommodation is first class, there are no complaints about that because you want it to be just like home.

It’s a bit like living with your friends but one thing I’d say to anybody going to the Olympics for the first time is knowing when to switch off and relax and enjoy it, while also knowing when to switch on and get into game mode.

Medal hopes

We have three big medal hopes this year.

Our mixed doubles go in as current world champions and the men are also the best team in the world right now.

For us, there’s a little less pressure. We came the long way round to qualify but I do believe we can beat any team out there.

We have proven that, but it’s nice to go in a little bit under the radar.

Elsewhere I love watching all the events. I’ll be keeping an eye on that for any medals they bring in.

We’ll be watching any Team GB athlete who’s competing, with it being such a small contingent of 50 athletes.

We know each other by first names and that’s always a great thing.