Win: Overnight stay at Murrayshall in Perthshire with dinner, bed and breakfast plus flight experience

Has your love life taken off or still to get off the ground? Either way you can celebrate Valentine’s this year as a high flyer.
By Julia Bryce
February 4 2022, 8.00am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Post Thumbnail

Our competition prize, worth around £500, is a Valentine’s dinner plus bed and breakfast for two at the fabulous Murrayshall Country Estate in Perth – plus, a 40-minute light aircraft flight from nearby Perth Airport.

Love will most certainly be in the air for this couple.

One of the dishes at Murrayshall.

The four-course Valentine’s menu, served each night between February 11 and 14, includes a flight of wines to accompany each dish.

The menu features gin cured Scottish salmon, hand dived scallops with coconut curry, Chateaubriand and dark chocolate mousse with mint fondant.

A historic four star luxury hilltop destination at Scone, overlooking stunning countryside, Murrayshall consists of a 365 acre estate, 40 bedrooms including suites, two restaurants, a golf club and two parkland golf courses.

Inside a room at Murrayshall.

Every month this year it will feature a culinary or drink event.

Our competition winner and their date will not only savour the delights of Murrayshall, including its Valentine’s dinner, but also experience the thrill of flying in a Piper PA28 Warrior.

The aircraft.

After a safety briefing, taxi to the runway and take off. Once in the air, enjoy amazing panoramic views of local towns, railways, the motorway, and landmarks such as Scone Palace, the River Tay, and the city of Perth.

If the winner wishes, they can take the controls, putting it though manoeuvres, all under safe supervision.

To enter

To be in with the chance of winning this prize you must answer the question below:

To book a table at Murrayshall to experience the Valentine’s dinner call 01738 551171 or email info@murrayshall.co.uk.

Terms and conditions

The Valentine’s Dinner can be taken any night between February 11 and 14.

This is subject to availability, as is accommodation and the flight which is also weather dependent.

The winner and companion must be over 18 and declare any medical condition which might preclude their taking the flight.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found online.

