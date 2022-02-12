NORMAN WATSON: Record £1.68 million paid for a Boudin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Columnists

NORMAN WATSON: Record £1.68 million paid for a Boudin

By Gillian Lord
February 12 2022, 4.00pm
A record £1.68m for a Boudin (Sotheby's Paris).
The name Eugène Boudin (1824-1898) has always loomed large in European art.

Hereabouts, we have one example each in the public collections at Perth, Dundee and Kirkcaldy – a trio of brooding seascapes by the 19th Century French artist who influenced the Impressionists.

Well perhaps it is time to give them an airing, as a world auction record for Boudin was recently achieved by Sotheby’s in Paris – £1.68 million for Champ de courses à Deauville en 1866.

A day at the races

It’s an impressionistic view of the Deauville racecourse in which Boudin captures the fleeting effects of sunlight and a windy day on racegoers.

In the 1860s, Deauville was a fashionable summer retreat for the French aristocracy, and their colourful costumes provided a subject-matter that Boudin rendered in quick brushstrokes highlighted by bright tones.

Most often, Boudin chose to depict this upper-class society on the beaches of Deauville or Trouville.

Exceptionally, in this painting, he captures them promenading at a racecourse.

An elegant assembly

More than the subject of the races itself, it is the elegance of the assembly that particularly interests the painter, and especially the contrast between the densely grouped men and women and the expanses of the sky against which they are set.

As in all his paintings, Boudin takes particular care with the sky, which occupies most of the composition.

It was this fascination that earned him the flattering nickname ‘King of Skies’ from Corot as well as the deep admiration of Courbet and Monet.

The local trio of works certainly illustrate this gift.

Champ de courses à Deauville en 1866 was formerly in the Rothschild collections and graced the catalogue cover of the 1984 Boudin exhibition in Paris.

