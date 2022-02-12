NORMAN WATSON: Record £1.68 million paid for a Boudin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The name Eugène Boudin (1824-1898) has always loomed large in European art.

Hereabouts, we have one example each in the public collections at Perth, Dundee and Kirkcaldy – a trio of brooding seascapes by the 19th Century French artist who influenced the Impressionists.

Well perhaps it is time to give them an airing, as a world auction record for Boudin was recently achieved by Sotheby’s in Paris – £1.68 million for Champ de courses à Deauville en 1866.

A day at the races

It’s an impressionistic view of the Deauville racecourse in which Boudin captures the fleeting effects of sunlight and a windy day on racegoers.

In the 1860s, Deauville was a fashionable summer retreat for the French aristocracy, and their colourful costumes provided a subject-matter that Boudin rendered in quick brushstrokes highlighted by bright tones.

Most often, Boudin chose to depict this upper-class society on the beaches of Deauville or Trouville.

Exceptionally, in this painting, he captures them promenading at a racecourse.

An elegant assembly

More than the subject of the races itself, it is the elegance of the assembly that particularly interests the painter, and especially the contrast between the densely grouped men and women and the expanses of the sky against which they are set.

As in all his paintings, Boudin takes particular care with the sky, which occupies most of the composition.

It was this fascination that earned him the flattering nickname ‘King of Skies’ from Corot as well as the deep admiration of Courbet and Monet.

The local trio of works certainly illustrate this gift.

Champ de courses à Deauville en 1866 was formerly in the Rothschild collections and graced the catalogue cover of the 1984 Boudin exhibition in Paris.