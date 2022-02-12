‘People are struggling now’: Dundee residents protest rising cost of living

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Locals met in Dundee’s Albert Square on Saturday afternoon as part of a nationwide day of protest against the rising cost of living.

Trade unionists, food bank workers, students and more gathered to protest the UK-wide issue, which is set to affect every household across Tayside and Fife.

Speakers urged attendees to demand better for the city, amid fears the most vulnerable in society could be hit the hardest.

Various institutions have already warned rising bills could spell a “nightmare scenario” as early as spring.

‘These will cripple families’

Local councillors and activists joined the rally in solidarity with those already struggling.

Labour councillor for Lochee Charlie Malone said: “In November, I talked about a tsunami of financial crisis coming to hit working class people and people in general.

“And what we’ve seen is beyond what we expected.

“The energy costs increase, the food inflation, national insurance tax – these are really going to cripple families.

“So it is really important that we start the campaign and say we’ve got to look for an alternative.

“There’s got to be a change. People are struggling now and prices are still going up.

“I see the levels of poverty that are here now and I can’t bear to think how these families are going to cope going forward.”

The previous cap on energy prices meant companies could not pass on higher costs to customers during a particularly cold winter where stored gas supplies dropped.

Around 20 energy suppliers collapsed in the UK as a result.

However, earlier this month energy regulator Ofgem announced a 54% rise in the energy price cap.

This means fuel bills will rise by around £693 a year in the UK from April.

National insurance payments are also set to rise in April, and the Bank of England has warned inflation could jump to over 7% in the spring.

Dundee resident and local volunteer Valentine Scarlett, 65, joined Saturday’s rally against the rising costs.

She said: “I’m so angry with this government and the oil companies – they really do not care about the people who are struggling.

‘This is just horrendous’

“How are people going to manage?

“I’ve volunteered in the food banks, I’ve seen what it’s like for people.

“When I worked in social work, we used to top up people’s meters for a fiver – you’d have to give them about a hundred pounds now.

“This is just horrendous and I’ve got no idea where it’s going to end.”

Co-President of the Dundee University and College Union (UCU) branch Carlo Morelli spoke out against the hike in living costs and stagnant wages at the protest.

“The issue around this is a major cost of living crisis,” he said.

“Most people won’t have seen the levels of inflation and the cuts to their living standards that they’re seeing.

“For a lot of people, it will be the first time in their lives they’ve seen something like this.

“At the same time, wages and salaries are being held down.

“Ordinary people should not be paying the price for a crisis that is not of their making.”

Representative from across the political spectrum turned out in support of the protest.

Scottish Greens candidate for Coldside Tanya Jones said: “I thought it was really fantastic, having so many people coming together from different parties and different community groups as well.

“It’s really important that everyone comes together to recognise what’s happening and recognise the things that we can do together, even if we don’t agree on everything.

“There’s still an awful lot we can do together.”