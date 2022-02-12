‘People are struggling now’: Dundee residents protest rising cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘People are struggling now’: Dundee residents protest rising cost of living

By Katy Scott
February 12 2022, 4.44pm

Locals met in Dundee’s Albert Square on Saturday afternoon as part of a nationwide day of protest against the rising cost of living.

Trade unionists, food bank workers, students and more gathered to protest the UK-wide issue, which is set to affect every household across Tayside and Fife.

Speakers urged attendees to demand better for the city, amid fears the most vulnerable in society could be hit the hardest.

Various institutions have already warned rising bills could spell a “nightmare scenario” as early as spring.

‘These will cripple families’

Local councillors and activists joined the rally in solidarity with those already struggling.

Labour councillor for Lochee Charlie Malone said: “In November, I talked about a tsunami of financial crisis coming to hit working class people and people in general.

“And what we’ve seen is beyond what we expected.

“The energy costs increase, the food inflation, national insurance tax – these are really going to cripple families.

“So it is really important that we start the campaign and say we’ve got to look for an alternative.

dundee cost of living protest
Labour councillor for Lochee Charlie Malone at the protest in Albert Square.

“There’s got to be a change. People are struggling now and prices are still going up.

“I see the levels of poverty that are here now and I can’t bear to think how these families are going to cope going forward.”

The previous cap on energy prices meant companies could not pass on higher costs to customers during a particularly cold winter where stored gas supplies dropped.

Around 20 energy suppliers collapsed in the UK as a result.

However, earlier this month energy regulator Ofgem announced a 54% rise in the energy price cap.

This means fuel bills will rise by around £693 a year in the UK from April.

Local resident Valentine Scarlett spoke out against the cuts.

National insurance payments are also set to rise in April, and the Bank of England has warned inflation could jump to over 7% in the spring.

Dundee resident and local volunteer Valentine Scarlett, 65, joined Saturday’s rally against the rising costs.

She said: “I’m so angry with this government and the oil companies – they really do not care about the people who are struggling.

‘This is just horrendous’

“How are people going to manage?

“I’ve volunteered in the food banks, I’ve seen what it’s like for people.

“When I worked in social work, we used to top up people’s meters for a fiver – you’d have to give them about a hundred pounds now.

“This is just horrendous and I’ve got no idea where it’s going to end.”

dundee cost of living protest
Co-President of Dundee University and College Union Carlo Morelli and Chairman of Dundee Trade Union Council Stuart Fairweather.

Co-President of the Dundee University and College Union (UCU) branch Carlo Morelli spoke out against the hike in living costs and stagnant wages at the protest.

“The issue around this is a major cost of living crisis,” he said.

“Most people won’t have seen the levels of inflation and the cuts to their living standards that they’re seeing.

“For a lot of people, it will be the first time in their lives they’ve seen something like this.

“At the same time, wages and salaries are being held down.

“Ordinary people should not be paying the price for a crisis that is not of their making.”

dundee cost living
Mike Arnott, secretary of Dundee Trade Union Council, adressess the public.

Representative from across the political spectrum turned out in support of the protest.

Scottish Greens candidate for Coldside Tanya Jones said: “I thought it was really fantastic, having so many people coming together from different parties and different community groups as well.

“It’s really important that everyone comes together to recognise what’s happening and recognise the things that we can do together, even if we don’t agree on everything.

“There’s still an awful lot we can do together.”

Why have energy prices been rising and what will happen next?

