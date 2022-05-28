RAB MCNEIL: I’ve found a new word and I am delighted by it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

RAB MCNEIL: I’ve found a new word and I am delighted by it

By Rab McNeil
May 28 2022, 8.34am
The sound of the wind through the trees? There's a word for that.
I’ve discovered a new word and am delighted by it. The word is psithurism.

What d’you mean, you knew that already? If you’ve a bicycle upon your person, get ye hence upon it, madam.

As you didn’t know, psithurism refers to a phenomenon dear to me: the sound of the wind in the trees.

I discovered it as a clue in the New York Times mini crossword, which I do after Wordle and Spelling Bee in the wee and arguably small hours when sleep eludes me for a little while.

‘Singing and writing wind music’

Delving deeper, I discovered an article about the word on the children’s online resource, Wonderopolis, which said the phenomenon had inspired writers and poets.

It quoted Scots-American naturalist John Muir referring to pine trees “singing and writing wind music all their long century lives”.

As it happens, I’ve an interest in coincidences, and had just finished writing a feature about John Muir. Spooky!

The website led me to other interesting words inspired by nature, such as petrichor, which I found I already had in a file of interesting words that I keep. Me, sad?

How these words came to be

Petrichor refers to that earthy smell after it rains. It comes from the Greek words petros (stone; as in petrified – turned to stone) and ichor (the golden liquid running through the veins of the gods).

Psithurism also comes from the Greek, in this case psithuros, meaning “whispering”. It can also mean “slanderous”, though I hate to think of trees being like that.

Perhaps as I go by, thinking romantically, ‘How lovely to hear the breeze in the trees’, they’re whispering, “Look at his big nose” or “He’s wearing those trousers again”. Surely not!

Apricity, from Latin apricus, refers to the warmth of the sun in winter, while moonglade – gorgeous word – is the track of moonlight shining on water. How many times have I been entranced by that glorious sight without having the word!

Other words I have

Moonglade’s etymology was more uncertain, with the first bit from Old English, and the second possibly from Old Norse. A glade, as you know, being an open space in the woods, which would be bright like the light in moonglade.

For your amusement or edification, other words from my file include the Italian sprezzatura: concealing the work that went into art, as if it had been done without effort or thought. Reader’s voice: “Just like this column.” Yes, er, exactly.

From Reading The Oxford English Dictionary by Ammon Shea, I liked acnestis, “the point of the back that lies between the shoulders and the lower back, which cannot be reached to be scratched;”  jentacular, “of or pertaining to breakfast”; opsigamy, “marrying late in life”; and, back to nature, umbriphilous, “fond of shade”.

But wait, there’s boffice

Of new, Covid-inspired words listed by linguist Adam Jacot de Boinod, I noted boffice: “a bed used as an office while working from home”.
For your further edification, here are a couple of Latin sayings found in my files: gladiator in arena consilium capit (Seneca) – “The gladiator is formulating his plan in the arena” (i.e. too late); barba tenus sapientes (anon) – “wise as far as his beard” (i.e. looks intelligent but isn’t).
And no, madam, that does not apply to me. I don’t even look intelligent for a start.

