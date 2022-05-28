NORMAN WATSON: A most elegant desk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Culture

NORMAN WATSON: A most elegant desk

By Norman Watson
May 28 2022, 9.02am
Josef Hoffman desk, ?10,000 (Lyon & Turnbull).
Josef Hoffman desk, ?10,000 (Lyon & Turnbull).

A multitude of desks have appeared in this column over the years – ancient and modern, big and small, useful and, well, useless – but seldom have they looked as elegant as today’s example.

This was a desk by one of the great European designers of the 20th Century which not only appears in all the fashionable coffee table books on design, but was one of the star turns at Lyon & Turnbull’s sale in Edinburgh on April 21.

Josef Hoffman

Josef Hoffmann (1870-1956) worked for J & J Kohn of Vienna when he created this desk around 1906.

It was titled simply ‘Desk, Model No 500/6’ and the materials he used included beech for the frame, leather and brass.

It symbolises the creativity of Vienna before the First World War when the Austrian capital was a thriving arts and cultural centre.

Hoffman was a founding member of the Vienna Secession, a radical group of designers and artists established in 1897.

Traveling to Britain in 1900, he met Charles Rennie Mackintosh of the Glasgow School, then visited the workshops of C. R. Ashbee’s Guild of Handicraft in London.

This meeting would have a profound influence on the Wiener Werkstätte, (Vienna Workshops) founded in 1903.

Hoffmann designed numerous exhibitions for the Secession, and in 1905 he completed what would become the pinnacle of his architectural career, the Palais Stoclet, a geometric and minimalist mansion in Brussels in the Vienna Secession style.

With a partial J. & J. Kohn paper label, the Lyon & Turnbull desk sold for a double estimate, £10,000.

Stained beech examples have fetched 25,000 euros in Paris and 32,000 dollars in New York in recent years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]