Columnists

FIONA ARMSTRONG: The puppy goes on a big adventure, and we get peace

By Fiona Armstrong
June 4 2022, 8.11am
Norfolk terrier puppies, like all puppies, are lively and playful. Fiona enjoys the break when her naughty Norfolk goes on an adventure with the chief.
Norfolk terrier puppies, like all puppies, are lively and playful. Fiona enjoys the break when her naughty Norfolk goes on an adventure with the chief.

The chief takes himself off on another photographic trip.

After capturing African mountains and deserts – the book on Namibia is due out later this year – my husband is now working on something closer to home.

The MacGregor is looking at Scottish castles – and ruined ones at that.

They are dotted from the Highlands down to the Borderlands – and they come with many a tale.

Off on an adventure

And here is the tale. As he is going off in the camper van, he announces he will take the littlest MacNaughties with him.

Which will give us all a few days peace. Hallelujah! For a good half week there will be no wee Norfolk Terrier demanding attention.

No accusing eyes when you refuse to throw the toy down the hall. After all, it would only be the 50th time that morning.

No frantic scrabbling by your feet as he tells you he wants food – now!

No barking at the slightest noise. Bennie has still not got used to the postman, and for a small dog he has a very loud voice.

Best of all, for a short blissful time nothing in the house will be chewed…

Peace, blissful peace

The Chow Chow also prepares to relish the calm. Delilah is a dignified dog whose main aim in life is to find a comfy spot and lie down.

She will not the miss the daily attack by the puppy; not an aggressive onslaught, of course.

It is just a constant ‘play with me, play with me’, and when you want a quiet life ‘play with me’ can be wearing.

Fifteen months old, it is taking time for Bennie to learn the rules of house and car.

Mercifully, we are past the toddler tantrum stage and little accidents are now few and far between.

Old enough for a short holiday

Yes, Bennie the naughty Norfolk seems to be growing up and is now deemed old enough to go on a short holiday.

The house is quiet, and all is well. Then, four days on and our intrepid camera team returns triumphant.

Man and dog are both scruffy and in dire need of a bath.

Yet the important thing is that good pictures have been taken, and Bennie has not disgraced himself.

Indeed, some days the wee chap walked for miles without complaint.

A fruitful trip

He sat obediently, albeit tethered, when the photography was underway. And when off the lead, interestingly, he did not try to run off.

All in all, our naughty Norfolk did very well. And he found it a great adventure. Then which dog wouldn’t want to spend the night next to a human in a sleeping bag?

It has been a fruitful trip. The weather has been kind, and three ruined castles have been captured at dawn and dusk when the light is at its best.

And now an over-excited four-legged friend is home again. Bennie rushes in and proceeds to jump all over me and the Chow.

He then pulls a sponge from a cupboard and proceeds to tear that into pieces; barking joyfully as he goes…

 

