JIM SPENCE: Ian Harkes was right to take his time and Dundee United fans should be happy with his decision to stay at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

JIM SPENCE: Ian Harkes was right to take his time and Dundee United fans should be happy with his decision to stay at Tannadice

By Jim Spence
July 1 2022, 6.00pm
Ian Harkes will be a Dundee United player next season
Ian Harkes will be a Dundee United player next season

Ian Harkes has miffed a few Dundee United fans by taking his time to sign his just announced one-year extension.

The American midfielder evokes mixed reactions from Arabs some of whom aren’t persuaded of his credentials.

I’m a fan of Harkes.

I like his energy, commitment, and work rate, and he was entitled to weigh up his options carefully.

Some football players are fans of the clubs they play for, most aren’t.

Even those who are though are still working men who have to do the best for themselves and their careers when deciding on what’s on offer to them.

Harkes admitted that the stretched-out negotiations were in part due to the change of managers and anyone who’s worked under various bosses (Jack Ross will be Harkes’ fourth in three-and-a-half years) will understand the concerns.

Will the new man rate me? Will he have someone else lined up to replace me? Will my style of working match his?

These are all completely understandable thoughts in the decision-making process from a professional footballer’s viewpoint.

Harkes was right to wait and assess whether he and his new gaffer would be mutually compatible.

I think for United it’s good news that he reckons they are.

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr was spot on in saying the Dark Blues’ previous training preparation wasn’t professional, and boss Gary Bowyer is also correct in saying their excellent new training base leaves the players without any excuses for future performances.

Tannadice Street used to hum with activity when both sides trained in the city and players and managers were available daily at the grounds.

There was a buzz then and a feeling of connectivity with players regularly seen.

Autographs and chats were able to be had with fans in the vicinity of Dens and Tannadice around dinner time.

However players and coaches scuttling around in cars and minibuses to and from the grounds to various pitches in the city, like itinerant circus performers, was an antiquated way of working in a modern football environment.

United broke the spell first when Craig Levein became manager by relocating their training base permanently to St Andrews.

Now their neighbours have flitted too, albeit just a few miles away to Gardyne Road college campus where United once trained under Jim McLean.

I’m sorry to see the daily link with the two grounds broken but progress in football is a fact of life and both clubs are correct in their approach.

In a competitive football world, top training facilities can be a deal maker or breaker in attracting talent.

Players want access to facilities which are in tune with the demands of modern athletes.

United, and now Dundee, can offer those to potential signings.

Top coaches also want training bases which allow them to prepare for games at the maximum level possible.

When sports scientists, physios, dieticians, and everything else that goes with running a big club are in the same location, along with quality training pitches and gyms, it’s a major factor in keeping players and coaches happy and that’s crucial for success.

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee bring former Carlisle and Bradford midfielder Danny Devine to Dens on trial

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]