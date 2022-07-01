Dunfermline’s Rhys Breen on new manager methods and tease from teammates over how defender has ‘changed’ after return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline’s Rhys Breen on new manager methods and tease from teammates over how defender has ‘changed’ after return

By Craig Cairns
July 1 2022, 7.00pm
Dunfermline defender Rhys Breen.
Dunfermline centre-back Rhys Breen has praised his manager’s decision to bring the players back for an early start.

He also revealed that a few teammates have said the defender has come back a different player after he picked up two assists in two friendly matches.

The Pars scored eight without reply over two preseason games versus Cove Rangers and Forfar.

At one point in the second half of the latter, Breen found himself running at an opposing defender before laying it off to Kevin O’Hara to finish.

The former Rangers youth said his memory is hazy for the initial build-up but puts it down to the ethic new boss James McPake is instilling in the squad.

“We have been told if we lose the ball to try and win it back as quickly as possible,” said Breen.

“I saw my opportunity and I thought ‘why not’.

‘I kind of shocked myself with that’

The 22-year-old fought the urge to panic in unfamiliar territory before slipping the ball to his teammate.

That assist added to the one he picked up in the previous match, something not typically part of his game.

He added: “A couple of boys have been saying ‘you have changed since you came back!’.

“I kind of shocked myself with that. Defending is obviously my main job but if I can add that to my game it will help not only myself but the team.”

Rhys Breen leaps for a header.

In both friendlies Breen has started alongside Kyle Benedictus – who he calls “a cracking big guy” he has already formed a close bond with – and they have yet to concede a goal.

McPake has stressed that it is still preseason, however, as he continues working hard to add to his squad.

With preseason comes a lot of fitness work, though Breen appreciates its rewards.

McPake slowly introducing tactical elements to training

The earlier start has also allowed the manager to drip-feed instructions as the new season approaches.

“He is adding small things at every training session,” said Breen, who joined the Pars on a two-year deal last summer.

“It is early in the season but in the games we have played we have looked solid off the ball.

“He has spoken about the work rate – and if you have that the football will do the talking for itself.

Former Dundee manager James McPake.
“The work rate is 100% there and we have given ourselves that opportunity because everybody has come back fit.”

“The training sessions don’t get easier, but I thrive off that.

“I love the hard work, the challenge – and sometimes it is more the mental side of it more than anything else.

“You are forcing yourself to keep going in the runs. Nobody really likes running but when you get it done and making your times, you feel like a new man.”

Dunfermline travel to Ochilview Park on Saturday to take on Stenhousemuir in a behind-closed-doors friendly before hosting Kilmarnock on Tuesday in their final preseason match.

