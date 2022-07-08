EVE MUIRHEAD: Euro 2022 opening game felt like a big occasion in every way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Euro 2022 opening game felt like a big occasion in every way

By Eve Muirhead
July 8 2022, 8.00am Updated: July 8 2022, 11.12am
The opening ceremony of Euro 2022.
The opening ceremony of Euro 2022.

I still haven’t changed my mind that the organisers of Euro 2022 missed a trick by not starting the women’s football tournament in the men’s traditional World Cup slot.

But it’s off to a strong start.

I went to the opening match between England and Austria with an open mind.

I’d never watched a game of women’s football live before – and it’s been a wee while since I’ve been at a St Johnstone game too.

So I was intrigued to find out what my gut reaction would be in terms of the experience and – the most important bit – the sport.

And the answers on both fronts are positive.

In terms of the buzz at Old Trafford, it had the feel of a proper big occasion – like a Commonwealth Games.

The family friendly vibe was along those lines as well.

Before, during and after it was the sort of occasion kids would be telling mum and dad that they wanted to come back to.

England fans at Old Trafford.
England fans at Old Trafford.

The football?

It wasn’t the greatest game ever but the biggest compliment I can give it is that so much of the match felt very familiar.

I ended up moaning about short corners, the same as I would do watching Saints!

Ultimately, the players will want to be judged on how they perform.

And, it will be the quality of the product that determines how high and fast the women’s professional game grows.

Wimbledon last Saturday was every bit as special a day as I hoped it would be.

It’s definitely gone near the top of my ‘bucket list’ experiences.

From the moment we arrived to the moment we left, we were treated amazingly.

The day is as you would imagine – lots of famous people-spotting and lot of nice food and strawberries at every turn.

Fun fact – they don’t get picked until the night before apparently!

Getting announced to the Centre Court crowd and then finding out it was only Olympic gold medallists or World Champions who got invited was pretty special.

Team Muirhead at Wimbledon.
Team Muirhead at Wimbledon.

And the tennis wasn’t too shabby either.

We were treated to a Rafa Nadal masterclass.

It’s such a shame that his latest injury has robbed him of the chance to put another Grand Slam on his CV.

Now the bad boy of tennis, Nick Kyrgios, is going to be in a Wimbledon final.

His controversial match with Stefanos Tisitsipas was on Number One Court so unfortunately we didn’t see that one.

But it was THE talking point.

I’m still not sure what I think about him.

Yes, we all want to see big personalities in sport who stand out from the crowd.

And tennis has a tradition of them.

But as a professional athlete, you should always respect your opponent and the officials.

Too often he crosses the line.

Since Saturday, his last two games have been pretty calm affairs.

And he’s now got an extra couple of days to get his head right for the biggest game of his life.

You do get the sense that he could erupt at any moment, though. Even in a Wimbledon final.

The pressure could bring the dark side out again.

John McEnroe would be the perfect man to have in his corner.

He managed to find a way to harness his temper into a force for making him play better rather than worse.

It’s hard to know if having such a long break before his first Grand Slam final will be a good or bad thing for Kyrgios but it does feel as if the stars are aligning for him.

Hopefully he doesn’t wear his red cap on Sunday!

EVE MUIRHEAD: Putting big names like Lexi Thompson on the clock at golf majors will help in the battle against slow play

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]