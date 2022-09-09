EVE MUIRHEAD: LIV Tour bitterness is real but public don’t seem to care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: LIV Tour bitterness is real but public don’t seem to care

By Eve Muirhead
September 9 2022, 7.00am
Eve Muirhead at the BMW PGA Championship.
Eve Muirhead at the BMW PGA Championship.

I might be retired from professional sport but there was an early return of competition nerves on Wednesday morning!

The crowds were huge for the BMW PGA Championship pro-am and, even though I’d like to think I’m not too bad at golf, give me a last stone draw in an Olympic semi-final over the first tee anytime!

I’m happy to say that I came onto a good game and I was at my best off the tee and on the greens, where the biggest galleries were.

And for a while, our team with Victor Perez were top of the leaderboard.

Victor was great company.

He’s made a name for himself over here after basing himself in Dundee with his fiancée, who is from this part of the world, and winning the Dunhill Links.

They’re moving to Edinburgh and he practices a lot at the Renaissance Club.

He’s definitely got the game to build on a couple of big wins and the Ryder Cup should be a realistic goal.

Plus, I played with Brooks Koepka and Brooke Henderson in pro-ams when they were on their way up, so that’s got to count for something!

The last golf event I was at was the biggest of them all – The Open.

That week I was on the media side of things and, even though it was the 150th anniversary and there were so many great golfing stories, the LIV Tour controversy over-shadowed it.

The bitterness has escalated since then but it was pleasantly surprising to see that the Wentworth crowds genuinely don’t appear to be as consumed by it all.

I’ve spent a lot of time in the spectator areas over the last couple of days and people have been enjoying the golf and star-spotting the same as they always do.

I think it’s probably all getting boring for most folk now.

But you can tell the tension between fellow pros is real.

There’s no faking the passionate words that have been coming out of the media conferences.

And an argument between Billy Horschel and Ian Poulter on the practice putting green seemed pretty real as well!

When Rory McIlroy says that relationships have been affected, you totally believe him.

None of us know how this is going to play out.

The lawyers will have as big a say as anyone.

But, in the here and now, the point the players who haven’t jumped ship make is hard to argue with.

There’s definitely a ‘wanting their cake and eat it’ motivation behind the likes of Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia turning up at Wentworth.

They say no publicity is bad publicity and, if that’s the case, a shoot-out between one man from one side and one man from the other in the last group on Sunday afternoon would get the event a bit of extra attention!

The new curling season is up and running but there’s been no big change at the top.

It was a double gold for Sweden in the Oslo Cup, with Teams Hasselborg and Edin both winning.

While they’ve been picking up where they left off, I’m quite happy with my win as part of Team Ugo Monye on Question of Sport!

