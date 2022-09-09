Street Soccer Nations Cup in Dundee cancelled after death of Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The inaugural Street Soccer Nations Cup – due to take place in Dundee this weekend – has been cancelled after the death oft the Queen.

The three-day event was due to take place at City Square between Friday and Sunday.

It would have involved teams from across the world competing on a four-a-side pitch with the city centre spot turned into a mini stadium.

There were also plans for DJs and musicians to perform on an entertainment stage.

Private event to be hosted by Street Soccer Scotland

More than 160 players had already travelled to Dundee when news broke on Thursday evening of the monarch’s passing.

In a statement, David Duke – from host charity Street Soccer Scotland – said: “Following the sad news this evening of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, the Street Soccer Nations Cup due to kick off [on Friday] in City Square, Dundee, will no longer go ahead.

“As a mark of respect, we will not hold a public competition as planned.

“We will however take the opportunity to come together as one team, and acknowledge the power of community and sport, something Her Majesty was passionate and incredibly supportive of.

“We are currently hosting over 160 players from across Europe and beyond, all of whom have overcome barriers to be here and we will try to ensure that whilst in our care for the coming days, we can provide a positive experience, privately at the Change Centre.

“We know that everyone will be affected in different ways by the news. The Street Soccer Scotland community is on hand to support everyone.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

It comes as Dundee’s game away to Cove Rangers on Friday night has been postponed following the news – with discussions taking place about the rest of this weekend’s football fixtures.