The inverted pyramid: why newspaper paragraphs often consist of a single sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

The inverted pyramid: why newspaper paragraphs often consist of a single sentence

By Steve Finan
October 8 2022, 6.00am
Post Thumbnail

Have you ever wondered why newspaper paragraphs, unlike paragraphs in books, are so short; often just one sentence?

The American Civil War was partly to blame, as were the limitations of hot metal newspaper production.

A paragraph, in formal writing or a book, is a unit of thought rather than a unit of length.

It deals with one idea. It explains itself, perhaps asks one or more questions, and gives answers.

Or a paragraph may carry a description then offer comment on it.

However, an older English language stylist might insist a paragraph should be three to five sentences. They might also suggest that one person (a mannerly person) should speak in paragraph lengths and allow the person they are speaking to time to give a paragraph-length answer.

All of that might be true in books, formal writing, and polite conversation. But newspapers are different. This is because they construct stories using the inverted pyramid system.

Reports consist of facts: who, when, where, why, what, how. A hard news report starts with the most important fact, then the next important, and so on. As the name suggests: the big stuff at the top; a pyramid upside down.

A newspaper report looks like this:

Best fact: “Two men killed” (human life is always paramount).

When: “today”.

How and where: “In a fire at Dundee docks”.

Why: “leaking fuel barrels”.

Cost always comes after life: “£20 million damage”.

Then your next best facts: “1,000 evacuated; Tay Road Bridge closed; 100 firefighters; plume of smoke over town”. The journalist’s skill being, of course, to decide the order in which to report facts. Eyewitness accounts are worked in where appropriate.

Legend has it that this method was honed during the American Civil War, when primitive telegraph communications forced war correspondents to relate their best fact first in case the line went dead.

When a newspaper was created in hot metal type, as happened well into the 1980s, if a story had to be shortened (as often happened) it was cut from the bottom up.

There was no text manipulation by computer. No time for rewrites. The page had to be “put to bed” at speed. I miss the hot metal days.

Inverted pyramid story construction was essential; you cut the least important facts, one sentence (paragraph) at a time.

This is outmoded now, when we can press “delete” on a single word or run sentences together. But tradition persists.

 

 

Word of the week

Nuddle (verb)

To push with the nose. EG: “The cute kitten nuddled its owner in an instantly rewarded demand for attention.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Glenn Howard is one of the world's top curling coaches. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: British Curling have lost top coaches like Glenn Howard - and Kate…
Post Thumbnail
She flashed a smile lurid with predator-red lipstick, and a jar of mustard
Eve Muirhead appeared on A League of Their Own.
EVE MUIRHEAD: A lot of fun and no broken bones on TV hit A…
Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
Post Thumbnail
Dash it all — dashmania is a slapdash way to punctuate a sentence
Captains Trevor Immelman and Davis Love III go head to head in the Presidents Cup.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mixed golf team events make even more sense after LIV Tour split…
Dundee midfielder Max Anderson.
RAB DOUGLAS: This could be the right time for Max Anderson and Adam Legzdins…
Eve Muirhead holds her OBE and MBE.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Meeting the Queen and curling chat with the new King
Former Dundee striker Jason Cummings.
RAB DOUGLAS: It's nobody's fault Dundee didn't see the best of Jason Cummings

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Post Thumbnail
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…

Editor's Picks