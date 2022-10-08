The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the gorgeous city of Perth there are a range of mouth-watering places to try out for lunch.

From fine dining restaurant to pubs serving casual light bites there’s something for everyone, and with our options listed below you will be spoiled for choice.

With many of the establishments using locally grown ingredients, the menus are seasonal and are constantly being refined and changed.

Whether you are a local to the city or are paying a visit for the day, here are the top places for lunch in Perth that I recommend you try.

Cafe Tabou

Located in Perth’s city centre is award-winning and fine dining French brasserie Cafe Tabou.

Open seven days a week the venue serves an a la carte menu consisting of French classics including seafood bisque, frogs legs and camembert.

Customers can also enjoy grilled octopus, scallop mousse, snails in garlic butter and soup du jour.

And if you want to take your children along they also serve fish and chicken goujons or lasagne on the kid’s menu.

Address: 4 St John’s Place, Perthshire, Perth PH1 5SZ

Deans Restaurant

Another city centre gem that visitors can enjoy is Deans Restaurant who serve local sourced ingredients with a seasonally changing menu.

Currently the venue serves a soup of the day, as well as smoked haddock or Aberfoyle lamb shank.

You can enjoy the likes of fisherman’s pie for mains and if you love a classic dessert then their sticky toffee pudding with vanilla and toffee ice cream will surely impress.

Read food and drink editor, Julia Bryce’s review here where she uncovers the venue’s Sunday lunch offering and explains more about their cocktail menu which features drinks with dry ice in them.

If you have children then be sure to ask if they could make some of the cocktails as mocktails instead as they can get involved in the theatrics of it, too.

Address: 77-79 Kinnoull Street, Perth PH1 5EZ

Kisa’s

Open seven days a week Kisa’s is the flagship restaurant of the Wightman family’s trio of eateries based in Perth and Kinross. Kisa’s sister restaurant Le Jardin in based in Kinross while Cafe Kisa iis located in Auchterarder.

Offering a mixture of light bites and sharing plates as well as paninis, open sandwiches and signature salads, Kisa’s is perfect for a quick lunch.

But if you are looking for some hot food to enjoy over a long catch up they also serve burgers, pasta, pizza and a range of desserts, too.

Address: 1 Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Paco’s Restaurant

Open every day from noon to 3pm Paco’s is an Italian restaurant serving classic dishes with a twist.

You can enjoy a range of pizzas as well pastas including linguine, penne, tagliatelle and campanelle.

Paco’s also serves a mixture of lunch specials including steak burritos, a vegan Bombay burrito and a Thai chicken curry.

Address: 3-5 Mill Street, Perthshire, Perth PH1 5HZ

Willows Coffee Shop and Restaurant

Celebrating 30 years in business this year Willow’s Coffee Shop and Restaurant in the city is a local favourite for many in the Perth and Kinross area.

With a range of daily bakes, coffee and a lunch menu that changes every two weeks there is plenty of selection for everyone.

The cafe is open seven days a week from 8am to 5pm and seats up to 165 people so you don’t need to worry too much about getting a seat.

Address: 14 St John’s Place, Perth PH1 5SZ

The North Port Restaurant

Open five days a week, The North Port Restaurant uses local ingredients to create a range of options for a delicious three-course meal.

Choices include Perthshire pigeon and West Coast mackerel as well as North Sea hake and Black Isle ribeye steak.

Their desserts options are sure to please with parfait, dark chocolate pear and almond, or a cheese selection if you prefer something more savoury.

Address: 8 North Port, Perth PH1 5LU