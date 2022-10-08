The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth

By Mariam Okhai
October 8 2022, 6.00am
lunch in perth
Sea Trout at The North Port Restaurant. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

In the gorgeous city of Perth there are a range of mouth-watering places to try out for lunch.

From fine dining restaurant to pubs serving casual light bites there’s something for everyone, and with our options listed below you will be spoiled for choice.

With many of the establishments using locally grown ingredients, the menus are seasonal and are constantly being refined and changed.

Whether you are a local to the city or are paying a visit for the day, here are the top places for lunch in Perth that I recommend you try.

Cafe Tabou

Located in Perth’s city centre is award-winning and fine dining French brasserie Cafe Tabou.

Open seven days a week the venue serves an a la carte menu consisting of French classics including seafood bisque, frogs legs and camembert.

Customers can also enjoy grilled octopus, scallop mousse, snails in garlic butter and soup du jour.

And if you want to take your children along they also serve fish and chicken goujons or lasagne on the kid’s menu.

Address: 4 St John’s Place, Perthshire, Perth PH1 5SZ

Deans Restaurant

Another city centre gem that visitors can enjoy is Deans Restaurant who serve local sourced ingredients with a seasonally changing menu.

Currently the venue serves a soup of the day, as well as smoked haddock or Aberfoyle lamb shank.

You can enjoy the likes of fisherman’s pie for mains and if you love a classic dessert then their sticky toffee pudding with vanilla and toffee ice cream will surely impress.

Read food and drink editor, Julia Bryce’s review here where she uncovers the venue’s Sunday lunch offering and explains more about their cocktail menu which features drinks with dry ice in them.

If you have children then be sure to ask if they could make some of the cocktails as mocktails instead as they can get involved in the theatrics of it, too.

Address: 77-79 Kinnoull Street, Perth PH1 5EZ

Kisa’s

Open seven days a week Kisa’s is the flagship restaurant of the Wightman family’s trio of eateries based in Perth and Kinross. Kisa’s sister restaurant Le Jardin in based in Kinross while Cafe Kisa iis located in Auchterarder.

Offering a mixture of light bites and sharing plates as well as paninis, open sandwiches and signature salads, Kisa’s is perfect for a quick lunch.

But if you are looking for some hot food to enjoy over a long catch up they also serve burgers, pasta, pizza and a range of desserts, too.

Address: 1 Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Paco’s Restaurant

Open every day from noon to 3pm Paco’s is an Italian restaurant serving classic dishes with a twist.

You can enjoy a range of pizzas as well pastas including linguine, penne, tagliatelle and campanelle.

Paco’s also serves a mixture of lunch specials including steak burritos, a vegan Bombay burrito and a Thai chicken curry.

Address: 3-5 Mill Street, Perthshire, Perth PH1 5HZ

Willows Coffee Shop and Restaurant

Celebrating 30 years in business this year Willow’s Coffee Shop and Restaurant in the city is a local favourite for many in the Perth and Kinross area.

With a range of daily bakes, coffee and a lunch menu that changes every two weeks there is plenty of selection for everyone.

The cafe is open seven days a week from 8am to 5pm and seats up to 165 people so you don’t need to worry too much about getting a seat.

Address: 14 St John’s Place, Perth PH1 5SZ

The North Port Restaurant

Open five days a week, The North Port Restaurant uses local ingredients to create a range of options for a delicious three-course meal.

Choices include Perthshire pigeon and West Coast mackerel as well as North Sea hake and Black Isle ribeye steak.

Their desserts options are sure to please with parfait, dark chocolate pear and almond, or a cheese selection if you prefer something more savoury.

Address: 8 North Port, Perth PH1 5LU

