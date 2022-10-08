Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach

By Keith Broomfield
October 8 2022, 6.30am
Small tortoiseshell butterfly. St Cyrus.

As I made my way along St Cyrus beach there was a commotion out at sea, so I brought my binoculars to bear upon a flock of herring gulls that wheeled around excitedly offshore.

Below the swirling gulls, three rolling fins momentarily broke the shallow crested waves – porpoises!

I looked once more, but the porpoises had gone, a flash in the mind that was so brief, I wondered whether I had seen them at all.

I brushed such doubts aside, for the image of their fins was still clearly imprinted upon my consciousness.

St Cyrus

The gulls continued to tumble above the sea, and it appeared a shoal of surface swimming fish had swept by, attracting gulls and porpoises in the process.

Unusual sight

I don’t often see porpoises on the east coast, but rather than being scarce, it is probably more due to their habit of staying a reasonable distance offshore, combined with their small, dark bodies, which makes them inconspicuous.

Unlike the much larger bottlenose dolphin, a porpoise will never breach clear of the water.

The offshore feeding frenzy may well have been a chain reaction – predatory mackerel had herded a shoal of sprats or young herring into a silvery ball of panic near the surface, which had drawn the gulls, yet at the same time the mackerel had themselves come under attack from the porpoises.

Red throated diver

This was nature red in tooth and claw.

It is always worth taking binoculars on a beach walk, especially in autumn and winter, as there is usually so much happening offshore that is impossible to see with the naked eye.

I swept my eyepieces closer inshore and picked out several red throated divers, some still sporting the last remnants of their summer plumage.

A couple of divers were only 50 metres off the beach, rapidly roll diving in the shallows for sandeels and small flounders.

Debris

I wandered over to the upper beach at St Cyrus where the marram dunes met the soft sand.

St Cyrus debris

The strandline here was scattered with tree trunks and branches that had been washed ashore.

They may well have been the remnants from the fierce storms of last winter, but I also wondered if some of this tree debris had floated across from Scandinavia.

By the dune edges, clusters of sea mayweed prospered, their white daisy-like flowers gently nodding in the sea breeze.

I also found two pink-petalled thrift flowers in full bloom.

Thrift, or sea pink, normally flowers in May and June, but nature has a habit of throwing up anomalies that go against the norm.

Thrift. St Cyrus

On taking a path along the grassland behind the beach, a parasol mushroom caught my eye.

It was a large specimen, about 10cm tall, with a wonderful umbrella-shaped, lightly flecked pale cap.

Nearby, a small tortoiseshell butterfly floated by.

This was one of its swansong flights, for the air is now getting colder and it will soon need to think about finding a safe and sheltered place for its long winter hibernation.

Parasol mushroom. St Cyrus

Tags

