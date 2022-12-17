When you can’t sit in the hotseat, be on the frontline, or get underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
When you can’t sit in the hotseat, be on the frontline, or get underway

By Steve Finan
December 17 2022, 12.01am
One of the ways new words are created is by combining two existing words. The result is a portmanteau or blended word. And there are many opinions on which parts of words, or whole words, put together count as blended words or portmanteaus.

We might discuss smog (a blend of smoke and fog), motel (motor and hotel), or dumbfound (dumb and confound).

Emoticon (those horrible little yellow things) is made of emotion and icon.

The more you think, the more words you realise are pieced together: breathalyser, malware, sitcom, glamping, and many more.

Some words you might not think of as blends: fortnight (fourteen and nights); internet (interconnected network); stash (store and cache).

Then there are words which are becoming portmanteaus through ignorance. Alright is never all right.

Similarly, “on to” is two words. Onto is not a word. You will find varying opinions on this, but my reasoning is that “on” is an adverb, “to” is a preposition. Not only are these different types of word, they portray different movements.

“Into” can be one word because walking into something is one movement. Mind you, it is possibly just more acceptable because it has been one word for a long time.

Anyone, anything, anybody are fine as one word as they can refer to one thing. But “any more” is two words. Any and more can both be determiners, or pronouns, or (in more’s case) an adverb. We rarely combine determiners in the English language.

Some pairs of words should always remain two words: hot seat (in the hot seat); front man (the band’s front man), front line (front line services); back seat (back seat driver); man made (created by humans).

Some words which should be single entities are sometimes broken into two: mainstay, counterpart, artwork. I was greatly amused recently to see “molly coddled” as two words. Who is this mystery woman?

Sometimes there is a choice to use one or two words depending on context: underwater, overtime, anyway.

The etymologies of words which have become joined can be fascinating. Electrocute (electric and execute) was specifically coined to describe state-ordained death in the electric chair.

However, there is a term that should be two words, which is often used as a single word, that really annoys me.

Under way is two words. When the BBC tell us: “counting is underway at the by-election” I experience physical pain.

I hate that this perfectly logical nautical term is being crushed into an amalgam that loses the expressive fluency of its proper meaning.

 

 

Word of the week

Eristic (adjective)

Describes an argument that aims to dispute another’s argument rather than search for truth. EG: “You’ll find many who indulge in eristic debate for the intellectual enjoyment of it. I’m one of them.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

