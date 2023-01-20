EVE MUIRHEAD: I retired on my own terms – Rafa Nadal’s battle with Novak Djokovic makes it hard for him to do the same

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: I retired on my own terms – Rafa Nadal’s battle with Novak Djokovic makes it hard for him to do the same

By Eve Muirhead
January 20 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 20 2023, 10.06am
Rafa Nadal was in agony in Australia. Image: Shutterstock.
Rafa Nadal was in agony in Australia. Image: Shutterstock.

Rafa Nadal’s body must be screaming ‘retirement’ at him.

It was horrible to watch such an all-time sporting great in as much pain as he was before he had to call a halt to his second round game in the Australian Open.

Nobody can question his warrior mindset.

He’ll have put himself through the pain barrier more times than any of us can imagine.

And he was doing it again in Melbourne.

But even a warrior mindset isn’t enough at times.

I was lucky that I came to the conclusion myself that I wanted to bow out on a high, on my terms.

And it wasn’t a case of somebody telling me what I wasn’t seeing for myself.

I don’t know how I would have reacted if that had been the case.

Would it have made me more likely to think ‘I’ll prove you wrong?’ Or would it have made me think ‘yeah, you’re right?’

In my opinion, it comes down to who you trust.

I’m at Bisham Abbey just now to speak to young athletes for a European Youth Olympics day.

And an important message I’ve been giving them is the importance of the circle you build around you.

Make sure you believe in them 100% and they believe in you.

That may sound like stating the obvious but it does get less clear from time to time.

Throughout my career there were people who have dipped in and out.

I’ve put trust in them and it’s turned out that trust was misplaced.

I’d be very surprised if someone hasn’t had that retirement conversation with Nadal but maybe it’s not been the right person and maybe that ‘one more time’ determination to keep going hasn’t left him.

Put it this way, if Novak Djokovic retired tomorrow I’m pretty sure Nadal would follow quickly.

For me the happy ending was a big thing and I feel so fortunate that I came to that conclusion.

The battle to finish with the most Grand Slams is consuming both of them.

It probably was for Roger Federer until he realised it was beyond him to better the numbers of the other two.

Such a unique race to the top that Nadal is involved in is probably going to make that hard for him to see.

It’s probably going to take an injury to bring the curtain down unfortunately.

Either that or somebody very, very close to him is going to have to be very persuasive with the ‘enough is enough, Rafa’ chat!

It’s getting close to the first anniversary of our Olympic win and the rest of the team had a special way to celebrate the milestone on Wednesday.

Hailey, Jen, Mili, Vicky and Dave Murdoch were all at Holyrood to receive their MBEs.

I know that they’ll all have enjoyed being presented with their medals by Princess Anne because she’s been such a great backer of Scottish sport over the years.

You can tell she takes a genuine interest.

A bit like myself, Mili will see it as a lovely way to cap off a curling career now that it’s over.

For Hailey and Jen, recognition like this will give them added fuel to go on and win more medals.

Only three more years of grind until the Winter Olympics in Italy, girls!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Objects conspire against Rab. He knows it to be true.
RAB MCNEIL: I knew it. Objects are out to get me
Blue may be a favourite colour, but blue lips on freezing Blue Monday was going too far for MJ.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Blue Monday? I was blue with cold
Post Thumbnail
The most baffling thing about Jeremy Clarkson’s attack on Meghan is: where was the…
Dundee admit they kept their undersoil heating off for the visit of Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: I don't blame Dundee for not turning on undersoil heating but call-offs…
Kezia Dugdale believes the response to the Waid Academy classroom assault must be far greater and more thoughtful than seeking to punish one child for one violent act. Image: Shutterstock
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event
7
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Secreatary of State for Scotland Alister Jack over his shoulder
KEVIN PRINGLE: UK government has made a political mistake blocking gender reform bill
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
The positivity puzzle is occupying Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's January, and reality bites
Sarah Lancashire returns as Sgt Catherine Cawood in the BBC police drama Happy Valley. And our Lesley is delighted.
LESLEY HART: Happy Valley rocks! Take it from another telly cop
Post Thumbnail
Different initial letters, but do inquire and enquire really mean different things?

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
Post Thumbnail
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Post Thumbnail
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented