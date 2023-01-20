Kirkcaldy youngster Jay Edmiston, 8, gets a Courier Gold Star for his fundraising

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young Kirkcaldy fundraiser Jay Edmiston has been awarded a Courier Gold Star after raising over a thousand pounds for local causes.

The eight-year-old was given the accolade in recognition of the £1,270 he has collected for three worthy causes last year.

The Strathallan Primary pupil raised money for The Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy and the dialysis unit at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

He also collected money for his karate teacher’s daughter who was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma at the age of four in August 2021.

Jay collected the money by taking items along to car boot sales in Tayport between March and October last year.

Who nominated Jay nominated for a Gold Star?

The P4 pupil was nominated for the award by his class teacher Kerri Reid-Matharu.

Kerri said: “He has been taking his toys, clothes and shoes to car boot sales to sell them.

“This past year he has raised £1,270.

“Jay gives to the Cottage Centre every year and the other two causes are close to his heart so he wanted to do something to help.”

Jay’s great-gran has used the dialysis unit at Victoria Hospital.

This is why he wanted to give the unit a cash donation.

And he also gave a share of the fundraising to his karate teacher Janos Korosi’s daughter, Darcey.

He did this after learning she had been diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma.

Jay, who regularly attends classes at Korosi Karate in Kirkcaldy, said: “It’s really good to get a gold star.

“I have always saved up for the cottage centre – my auntie gets me to save up.

“My gran had to go to dialysis and I heard Darcey speaking (about the lymphoma) and wanted to do something to help.”

Worthy of a Gold Star

Kerri said: “I am very proud of Jay and his efforts.

“He is worthy for the gold star because of his very caring nature and wanting to help all these causes.

“He has put a lot of time and effort in to helping others.”

She added: “He is a very helpful boy in class too, and he is always looking out for his friends.”

