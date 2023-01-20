Kirkcaldy youngster Jay Edmiston, 8, gets a Courier Gold Star for his fundraising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirkcaldy youngster Jay Edmiston, 8, gets a Courier Gold Star for his fundraising

By Debbie Clarke
January 20 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 20 2023, 1.22pm
Kirkcaldy youngster Jay Edmiston received a Courier Gold Star in recognition of his fundraising. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kirkcaldy youngster Jay Edmiston received a Courier Gold Star in recognition of his fundraising. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Young Kirkcaldy fundraiser Jay Edmiston has been awarded a Courier Gold Star after raising over a thousand pounds for local causes.

The eight-year-old was given the accolade in recognition of the £1,270 he has collected for three worthy causes last year.

The Strathallan Primary pupil raised money for The Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy and the dialysis unit at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

He also collected money for his karate teacher’s daughter who was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma at the age of four in August 2021.

Jay collected the money by taking items along to car boot sales in Tayport between March and October last year.

Who nominated Jay nominated for a Gold Star?

A Courier Gold Star Award for Jay Edmiston (8). He attends Strathallen Primary School in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

The P4 pupil was nominated for the award by his class teacher Kerri Reid-Matharu.

Kerri said: “He has been taking his toys, clothes and shoes to car boot sales to sell them.

“This past year he has raised £1,270.

“Jay gives to the Cottage Centre every year and the other two causes are close to his heart so he wanted to do something to help.”

Jay’s great-gran has used the dialysis unit at Victoria Hospital.

This is why he wanted to give the unit a cash donation.

And he also gave a share of the fundraising to his karate teacher Janos Korosi’s daughter, Darcey.

He did this after learning she had been diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma.

Jay, who regularly attends classes at Korosi Karate in Kirkcaldy, said: “It’s really good to get a gold star.

“I have always saved up for the cottage centre – my auntie gets me to save up.

“My gran had to go to dialysis and I heard Darcey speaking (about the lymphoma) and wanted to do something to help.”

Worthy of a Gold Star

Kerri said: “I am very proud of Jay and his efforts.

Jay Edmiston, 8, with teacher Kerry Reid-Matharu. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Jay Edmiston, 8, with teacher Kerry Reid-Matharu. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

“He is worthy for the gold star because of his very caring nature and wanting to help all these causes.

“He has put a lot of time and effort in to helping others.”

She added: “He is a very helpful boy in class too, and he is always looking out for his friends.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form.

Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

