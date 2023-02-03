EVE MUIRHEAD: Canadian national curling championships are as big as ever but Scottish event has diminished in recent years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Canadian national curling championships are as big as ever but Scottish event has diminished in recent years

By Eve Muirhead
February 3 2023, 8.00am Updated: February 3 2023, 11.56am
Dumfries will host the Scottish Curling Championships. Image: SNS.
Dumfries will host the Scottish Curling Championships. Image: SNS.

I’m so pleased that Kelly Schafer has qualified for the Canadian national curling championships later this month.

As I was saying in last week’s column Kelly (Wood, as people over here will remember her) received citizenship in Canada, which made her eligible to compete in the Saskatchewan regional qualifiers with Team Silvernagle.

Well, they managed to win the final and they’ll be off to Kamploops in British Columbia for the nationals in a couple of weeks.

All the big names you’d expect to see will be there – either by qualifying or through a wildcard.

I won’t be going out this year but I’d definitely like to be a spectator at the Canadian nationals at some point.

By some distance, it’s the most competitive domestic event in the world.

In the men’s and women’s events there are plenty of teams who have a realistic shot at winning and there are always great storylines.

Kelly’s is one of them this time around.

Our own Scottish Championships take place next week and unfortunately the status of that competition has been diminished in recent years.

Perth the best venue

For starters, I would have kept it in Perth and not switched to Dumfries.

I know I could be accused of having a bit of bias because the Dewar’s Centre is my home ice but I think if you spoke to most curlers they’d agree that the conditions are usually very good in Perth.

It’s also in central Scotland, which is far easier for teams from up north to get to.

The main thing that Dumfries has going for it is it’s an arena, which is a positive for the sport and I know that there’s going to be a top class ice crew down there for the week, including former Scottish champion Tom Brewster.

Back when I started you had so many strong teams.

There was a Silver League and a Gold League and you had to get through the first one to compete in the top competition the year after.

Next week there will only be eight teams in the men’s and women’s and I think it was a struggle to get even that.

I understand the merits of the selection route British Curling have gone down in recent years but there’s not hiding from the fact that taking away World Championship qualification has stripped the Scottish of some of its importance.

It’s a real shame that great Scottish curlers like my brothers, Glen and Thomas, who got to the semi-finals of a tour event at Perth recently in their first event in years, won’t be there.

Compromise

The World Championships only carry points for British Olympic qualification in the two years before the Games.

Maybe a compromise would be to give the Scottish its automatic World Championships spot back for the winners for the other two years in the four-year-cycle?

The Scottish Championships have given me so many special memories and being able to call yourself a national champion will always mean so much, whatever the circumstances.

Having a tournament with high calibre curlers and any team being capable of winning has to be the ultimate goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Post Thumbnail
With a tip of the hat to My Chemical Romance I'm not OK with…
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Only one person allowed to have a go at Mary-Jane's brother Rocket. And that is Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: My brother Rocket is 50, and he's the best
Lesley is going for her driving test again. Fourth time lucky?
LESLEY HART: Passing my driving test? Maybe 4th time lucky
Post Thumbnail
Reduplication in English is rarely super-awesome
The challenge of Rangers and Celtic awaits St Johnstone and Dundee United. Images: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Hope springs eternal as Dundee United and St Johnstone face Old Firm…
Darvel manager Mick Kennedy. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mick Kennedy pre-match Darvel team-talk was inspirational but the opposite of what…
Objects conspire against Rab. He knows it to be true.
RAB MCNEIL: I knew it. Objects are out to get me
Blue may be a favourite colour, but blue lips on freezing Blue Monday was going too far for MJ.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Blue Monday? I was blue with cold
Post Thumbnail
The most baffling thing about Jeremy Clarkson’s attack on Meghan is: where was the…

Most Read

1
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
2
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
3
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
4
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
6
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
7
Andrew Innes changed his story about the killing, the trial heard.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told
8
Fife killer Jamie Wishart is back in prison.
‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital
9
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass
10
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street

More from The Courier

Heidi Talbot. Image: Heidi Talbot
'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer…
North Atlantic right whale. Image Dr Phil Bouchet
Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind…
Jason West is the general manager of the newly formed Tayport Breakers. Image: John Linton Photography
Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US…
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
Taypark House serve mouth-wateringly good food by their award winning chef like this deep fried cod from their latest menu. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date…
A hovercraft leaves Kirkcaldy during the 2007 trial. Image: George McLuskie
Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?
Iain Thom (right) alongside Vicky Wilson and Lewis Banks from Hays Travel Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel
From l- r, Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel
Jonney Gardner and Malin Tangnaes at thir Harbour Bar in Gourdon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up…
Jason Segel in Shrinking. Image: PA Photo/Courtesy of Apple.
TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings

Editor's Picks

Most Commented