Janey Godley kicks off ‘Not Dead Yet’ tour

Controversial comedian Janey Godley describes her recent history as being like a real-life version of the guessing game Wordle.

“I went from ‘cancel’ to ‘cancer’ in six weeks,” says the Glasgow-raised activist in the puff for her Not Dead Yet tour.

With daughter Ashley

It takes her to 15 Scottish venues over the next five weeks with her stand-up daughter Ashley Storrie.

That “cancellation” was her swift fall from grace in 2021 after old tweets insulting Chernobyl disaster victims, disabled people and various African American musicians came to light.

Facing a torrent of online abuse, including death threats, it looked like the end of a career that started in the mid-90s.

It led to international recognition and a best-selling autobiography exploring her violent and abusive upbringing.

Ovarian cancer

Worse, Godley was plunged into a full-on survival battle weeks later after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Last summer she revealed she was cancer-free, but sadly the disease has since returned.

Now “the woman who answered back” is returning to stages in a giant two-fingered salute to her knockers.

Janey, 62, who kicked off her tour in Arbroath on Wednesday, plays two nights at Dunfermline’s Alhambra starting next Friday.

She heads to Perth Concert Hall on February 16, Albert Halls in Stirling on the 24th and 25th and Dundee’s Gardyne on March 1 and 2.

Tickets for all shows from janeygodley.com