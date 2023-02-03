Janey Godley kicks off ‘Not Dead Yet’ tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Janey Godley kicks off ‘Not Dead Yet’ tour

By Andrew Welsh
February 3 2023, 8.10am
Janey Godley is on tour.
Janey Godley is on tour.

Controversial comedian Janey Godley describes her recent history as being like a real-life version of the guessing game Wordle.

“I went from ‘cancel’ to ‘cancer’ in six weeks,” says the Glasgow-raised activist in the puff for her Not Dead Yet tour.

With daughter Ashley

It takes her to 15 Scottish venues over the next five weeks with her stand-up daughter Ashley Storrie.

Comedian Janey Godley is on tour with her daughter Ashley Storrie.

That “cancellation” was her swift fall from grace in 2021 after old tweets insulting Chernobyl disaster victims, disabled people and various African American musicians came to light.

Facing a torrent of online abuse, including death threats, it looked like the end of a career that started in the mid-90s.

It led to international recognition and a best-selling autobiography exploring her violent and abusive upbringing.

Ovarian cancer

Worse, Godley was plunged into a full-on survival battle weeks later after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Last summer she revealed she was cancer-free, but sadly the disease has since returned.

Now “the woman who answered back” is returning to stages in a giant two-fingered salute to her knockers.

Janey, 62, who kicked off her tour in Arbroath on Wednesday, plays two nights at Dunfermline’s Alhambra starting next Friday.

She heads to Perth Concert Hall on February 16, Albert Halls in Stirling on the 24th and 25th and Dundee’s Gardyne on March 1 and 2.

Tickets for all shows from janeygodley.com

