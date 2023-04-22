The human race has never faced a more pernicious threat than screens

The prime minister has declared that adults who cannot understand basic maths ought to be embarrassed.

For a start, I think he’s talking about arithmetic which is only a part of mathematics. However, definition quibbles aside, I agree and disagree with him. I agree that everyone should be numerate. Being able to count is vital.

I disagree because I think he has selected the wrong primary target. Language skills should rate higher than maths. You knew I’d say that, didn’t you.

Let’s start from first principles. The thing that advanced humans fastest and furthest was the development of communication skills.

Saying to other homo sapiens, “Here is a bush with good berries” came before counting the berries. Shouting: “Look out! Sabre-toothed tiger behind the rocks” came before the need to calculate the Pythagorean angles between you, your family group, and the tiger.

Communication is the most vital skill on the planet and the one most in need of attention. I’m willing to bet a shilling there are more people who know 4×4 is 16 than can spell a simple word like “accommodation”.

However, I fear we are arguing over whether red paint is better than blue paint. Studying maths or studying English are both good. Both will improve you. The bigger problem is getting people to study at all.

The old have always complained about the young. In a House of Commons speech in 1843 the Earl of Shaftesbury described boys on the streets as a “fearful multitude of untutored savages” and was dismayed by girls “who drive coal carts, ride astride on horses, drink, swear, fight, smoke and whistle.“

Driving coal carts is, I concede, serious stuff. But you should see what happens nowadays, Mr Shaftesbury!

I know I will sound comical. A variation on the fuddy-duddies who predicted the downfall of civilisation due to young people led astray by movies, TV, or the devil’s rock ‘n’ roll. But I am worried for the future of our species. I don’t think we’ve ever faced a more pernicious threat than screens.

The 15 to 18-year-old age group spend up to nine hours a day looking at their phones. No previous pastime has ever wasted so much of our time.

If screenks (I’ve just invented this class of young person) were adding to their understanding of the human condition that wouldn’t be so bad. Four hours reading a John Steinbeck novel (you can do this free online) would improve anyone.

But they watch dance TikToks, Instagrams about make-up, and YouTube videos of cats falling off chairs.

We are heading for oblivion, missing the warning signposts to turn aside because we never raise our heads.

Word of the week

Screenk (noun)

A young person with a paucity of general knowledge, having spent too much time looking at their mobile phone. A word coined by S. Finan about 20 seconds ago. EG: “Screenks are rarely successful Mastermind contestants”.

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk