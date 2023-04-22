Kirriemuir Community Council slams ‘lack of respect’ after council confirms May date for axe to fall on skip site

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirriemuir Community Council says it will not give up the fight to save the town’s recycling centre – despite Angus Council confirming the date the gates are to be padlocked.

The authority decided to shut Kirrie and Monifieth skip sites as part of their 2023/24 budget savings.

Sunday May 14 will be the last day of operation at both facilities.

But since the announcement Kirrie community councillors have been gathering local views to present to waste chiefs in an attempt to reverse the decision.

And the group’s chairwoman said the closure date announcement came out of the blue.

“We were hoping to have a public meeting with councillors and officials in May,” said Heather Kelly.

“Community councillors have been out in the town over recent weekends to raise awareness and get the thoughts of local people.

“Not a single person has come to us and said they think closing the recycling centre is a good idea.

“The council was well aware that we hoped to be able to organise a public meeting with them.

“I thought we might get a bit more time.”

‘Contempt at worst’

“At best I think it shows a lack of courtesy to the community council,” said Heather.

“At worst, we’ve been treated with contempt.

“We’ll speak as a community council over the next few days and decide how we go forward, but it seems a done deal.

“The saving is £47,000 for Kirrie, which is a pittance in the overall scheme of things.”

Town cuts

There’s concern it is another cut in provision for a town which has already lost all its bank branches and recently saw the closure of the Royal Mail parcel collection office.

And the future of the award-winning Gateway to the Glens museum is hanging by a thread.

Leisure trust Angus Alive will hand the town centre attraction back to the council later this year, along with Brechin Town House Museum.

Council chiefs say they hope community groups might take over the running of the facilities.

The council said the Kirrie and Monifieth skip site closures will help sustain other Angus services.

The combined saving will be around £100k a year.

Angus needs to find more than £60 million to balance the books in the next three years.

“The decision was made based on the high cost of running the facilities relative to the volume of waste collected and number of vehicles visiting, and due to the close proximity of alternatives for residents in these areas,” said a spokesperson.

“For residents in Monifieth, Carnoustie recycling centre and Baldovie recycling centre in Dundee can be used instead.

“For residents in Kirriemuir, Forfar recycling centre will be the nearest alternative.

“Carnoustie Recycling Centre will accept non-recyclable (general) waste from 15 May.”