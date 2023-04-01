Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another ‘nail in the coffin of Kirrie’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another ‘nail in the coffin of Kirrie’

Folk living in and around Kirriemuir now face a round trip of at least 12 miles to the Forfar delivery office.

By Graham Brown
The Royal Mail sorting office in Ogilvys Close, Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Kirriemuir has been dealt another blow after Royal Mail axed the town’s parcel collection office.

It leaves locals facing a 12-mile round trip to Forfar to collect parcels which town posties have been unable to deliver.

And the journey will be even longer for those living in the glens.

A local councillor says its another “nail in the coffin of Kirrie” after the loss of all its banks.

And it comes hard on the heels of Angus Council’s decision to shut the town recycling centre.

There has been criticism over the absence of consultation around the Royal Mail move.

Kirrie councillor Ronnie Proctor says the Royal Mail decision is another blow to the town.

What are the changes?

Kirrie folk who missed a Royal Mail parcel delivery were previously able to collect the item from the sorting office in Ogilvy’s Close.

They must now head to Forfar delivery office at West High Street.

Opening hours of 8am to 10am weekdays and 8am to noon on Saturday offer a narrow time window to pick up parcels.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We offer a range of options for customers who have missed a delivery, which we outline on our website.

“These options include collecting the item from the Customer Service Point (CSP) at a nearby Delivery Office (DO), or arranging a free redelivery to your own address, another address locally, or the local Post Office.

“For customers in Kirriemuir who choose to collect their item from a CSP rather than arranging a redelivery, the nearest CSP offering this service is now at Forfar DO, 58 West High Street, Forfar, DD8 1AA.”

Pressures for the elderly

Kirrie and Dean Conservative councillor Ronnie Proctor said: “This is more bad news for the town.

“It’s especially bad for the elderly who might have even found it a struggle to get down to the Kirrie office if they didn’t have a car.

“Now they’ll have to get on a bus to Forfar.

“And if you’re up the glen that could be another 10 or 15 miles on the journey.

“It’s really not good for the carbon footprint.

The one-time main Post Office on Reform Street closed a number of years ago. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“I complained bitterly in my early days as a councillor when we lost the main Post Office in the town.

“We at least still have a Post Office counter in Kirrie, but this is another thing that’s gone.

“I fear the next thing will be the closure of the sorting office and everything moved to Forfar.

“If we keep losing things it can’t be long before Kirrie is just a suburb of Forfar.”

Kirrie cuts

The town’s last remaining bank, the Bank of Scotland, closed four years’ ago.

And in February, Kirriemuir was one of two recycling centres Angus Council decided to close as part of its budget cuts, alongside Monifieth.

There are fresh fears the award-winning Gateway to the Glens museum may not survive.

Council leisure trust Angus Alive says it will be handing Kirrie and Brechin museums back to the authority at the end of the summer season.

It leaves both towns pinning their hopes on community volunteers taking over the running of the attractions.

Tags

Conversation

