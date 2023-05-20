Mary-Jane Duncan: A ladies’ road trip to Pitlochry for a cheeky night away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

Mary-Jane Duncan: A ladies’ road trip to Pitlochry for a cheeky night away

The most Scottish thing we saw was a fully kilted chap wandering towards a bench, swinging his bottle of Irn-Bru and Greggs sausage roll.

By Mary-Jane Duncan
Mary-Jane enjoyed a few glasses of fizz with friends.
Mary-Jane enjoyed a few glasses of fizz with friends.

I’m not one to boast, but here it is – I was out twice at the weekend. Twice. Two whole times. I didn’t cry off. I didn’t fall asleep and I had a lovely time both nights.

Not only was I out twice but on consecutive nights, too. I have another “two nighter” coming up soon and worry maybe last weekend was a fluke?

Friday was a ladies’ road trip to Pitlochry for a cheeky night away. Is there anything better than a road trip with loved ones when you have a full tank of petrol, great weather and a hotel room waiting at the end?

No rushing about, we had no plans other than dinner and drinks, the night was ours to do with as we wished.

The sheer joy of it all. No kids, no partners, no work. The hotel resplendent up on the hill in the sunshine. People relaxing at outdoor picnic tables, chatter, laughter and drinks.

We couldn’t wait to get checked in and head out, just as soon as we’d polished off our complimentary fizz.

Ladies ‘travelling light’

The hilarity started straight after check-in. We are ladies of a certain age. And, for just one night, we try to convince ourselves we’ve “travelled light”.

Lotions and potions. Medication. Outfits. What if it’s sunny? Will I be too warm? What if it rains, this is the Highlands after all – we could have snow. Trainers. Sandals. Cardigans. Coats. What if the hotel doesn’t have a hairdryer? Better pack that – and straighteners, too. You know, just in case.

Rooms 3 and 4 you say? We just go through the lounge, round the corner and up two flights of stairs? Great! Although not a deal-breaker, it did lead me to regret my “just in case” items as I lugged them up to our second floor rooms.

Having managed to ignore the eerie pictures on the walls, the next peculiarity was my bedroom door. It opened out the way. On to a narrow corridor. A giant red door stopper jauntily nailed into the ceiling to stop it bashing the wall any time it opened. How was I going to get out of my room without the fear of walloping some poor passer-by?

Then, greeting me inside my room was a toy lamb telling me to place it outside the door if I didn’t want to be disturbed. Well, the sign round his neck told me that – he didn’t actually voice it himself!

Poor wee lamb, if I’d done that he’d have been smacked by the door any time I opened it. My bathroom floor was on a downward slant and the taps didn’t work if you’d just flushed the loo, BUT it was clean and there was indeed a (warm) bottle of Prosecco waiting.

Mary-Jane was glad she’d brought crisps.

Fortunately I had a “just in case” cold bottle of fizz and some ginormous bags of crisps so, having not seen each other in a hot minute, we set about catching up properly.

Make-up and boys no longer hot topics, now replaced by the latest skin cream, remedies for hot flashes and when best to phone to get a GP appointment.

Hilarity continued over dinner and even more drinks which, naturally, resulted in us being tucked up in bed by midnight.

The hotel quirks continued when we were joined by an array of stuffed deceased animals the next morning in the breakfast room.

Strategically placed to allow for a feeling of constantly being watched, I felt like swiping a mini jam from the buffet to see if Mr Badger would spring to life and grass me up to the staff. He looked like the sort to tell tales.

Scenes from Etape Caledonia.

Pitlochry itself was bustling with excitement in anticipation of Sunday’s Etape so we enjoyed a little people-watching from a nice beer garden we accidentally happened upon.

Most Scottish thing we saw

The most Scottish thing we saw was a fully kilted chap wandering towards a bench, swinging his bottle of Irn-Bru and Greggs sausage roll. We couldn’t work out if it was his lunch hour or a midday walk of shame.

Saturday evening was all about Eurovision and, although just as much fun, the hilarity due to tequila shots and dodgy outfits.

Those names will remain unprinted and photos unpublished. For our sake, as well as the children’s!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]