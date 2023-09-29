Steve gets wistful over his days of gentle learning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve gets wistful over his days of gentle learning

I was taught by men of uncertain temper, and even less certain standards of sobriety, in an industrial setting full of inky noise, molten lead, and hard work to be done at extreme speed.

By Steve Finan

I’m not sure my early experiences of working life are duplicated nowadays. But many a person who learned any trade will recognise the instruction methods.

Part of the route to becoming a linotype operator in a hot metal newspaper caseroom, my ambition in my teens, was learning to use the language to a professional standard.

It is a vastly more exacting process than merely being able to read.

You had to know when, or if, ounces should be shortened to “oz”, if Alsatians always get a capital A, the difference between naught and nought. And acres more. There are as many ways to make mistakes as there are words.

Did I enjoy the learning process? Heavens no!

It was a painstaking path strewn with intentionally placed pitfalls. And I was taught by men of uncertain temper, and even less certain standards of sobriety, in an industrial setting full of inky noise, molten lead, and hard work to be done at extreme speed.

These “teachers” loved to point out mistakes. I was informed on many an occasion that I was a hopeless case not fit for my chosen profession, and so mentally deficient I’d never be able for the job.

I was strongly advised I was better suited to shovelling . . . I think you can finish that sentence.

My more spectacular mistakes were rewarded with a “clip round the ear”. Another description would be “punch in the face”.

All apprentices were given this treatment. I’m not sure the model is still used to instruct young workers: you’d need to check with your HR department.

But the idea that mistakes in print were not tolerated was driven in to even my thick skull.

It has been brought to my attention there was a large sign put up at Ninewells Hospital pointing the way to the Tanis Drummond Lecture Theatre. Except it didn’t say theatre, it said “threatre”.

I don’t blame anyone at Ninewells. I’m sure they quickly grew tired of the extra R being pointed out. It is an error which should have been spotted long before the sign was erected.

Similarly, I saw a park bench dedication using “who’s” when it should have said “whose”.

And there are many photos (on this internet thing people talk of) that show a gravestone dedicated to: “The best of mother’s”.

Before you point it out to holier-than-thou me, I fully admit there are sometimes mistakes in newspapers.

And I know the methods of instruction I underwent would not be acceptable today.

But I know how to spell “theatre”.

 

 

 

Word of the week

Preternatural (adj)

Exceptional, beyond or surpassing what is natural. EG: “Finan’s preternatural word-smithing skills were rather well hidden in his callow days as an apprentice compositor.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

