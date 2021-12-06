Work on new north Perth primary school starts with turf cut by Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Work on new north Perth primary school starts with turf cut by Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville marked the start of work on a new state-of-the-art primary school in north Perth as she performed the turf-cutting ceremony.
By Rebecca McCurdy
December 6 2021, 5.00pm
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Shirley-Anne Somerville was joined by pupils and Kevin Dickson, Councillor Caroline Shiers, Executive Director Sheena Devlin, Gary Bushnell and Councillor Murray Lyle.
Shirley-Anne Somerville was joined by pupils and Kevin Dickson, Councillor Caroline Shiers, Executive Director Sheena Devlin, Gary Bushnell and Councillor Murray Lyle.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville marked the start of work on a new state-of-the-art primary school in north Perth as she performed the turf-cutting ceremony.

The £19.9 million replacement school will house the current Balhousie and North Muirton primary schools when it opens in spring 2023.

There will be capacity for up to 500 pupils, a large nursery and provision for children with additional support needs.

Constructed on the grounds of the current North Muirton Primary School, the new campus will boast a multi-use games area (Muga) pitch for both school and community use as well as an outdoor activity trail.

Perth school energy efficiency
An artistic impression of how the new Fair City school could look.

The eco-friendly building will be the first primary school in Perth and Kinross – and one of the first in Scotland – to be built to Passivhaus standards.

This means the school will be constructed with materials which allow it to be heated or cooled with very little energy, with energy consumption expected to be reduced by 60% to 80%.

Local pupils, staff and parents were asked to suggest possible names for the new school and one will be finalised at the local authority’s lifelong learning committee in January.

Ms Somerville said the north Perth school will provide “state-of-the-art learning” while meeting climate change targets.

She said: “The new North Perth Primary School demonstrates Perth and Kinross Council’s continued commitment to their school estate.

“I am particularly pleased that this school will be one of the first primary schools in Scotland to be built to Passivhaus standards where energy-saving measures are an integral part of the building design.”

The school’s construction is supported by Scottish Government funding through the £2 billion learning estate programme.

The remainder of the project – thought to be around 50% – is being funded by the local authority.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Sommerville with the sod cutting shovel.

Ms Somerville continued: “This facility will provide state-of-the-art learning environment that the pupils and staff of the current Balhousie and North Muirton Primary Schools and the whole community can be proud of.”

Councillor Caroline Shiers, convener of the council’s lifelong learning committee, said: “This is an exciting project that will create a new school from very solid foundations in the community in north Perth and provide a modern learning and teaching environment to help children achieve to their fullest.

“Alongside this, delivering one of the first primary schools in Scotland to meet the Passivhaus standards for energy efficiency is going to contribute to our work to tackle climate change locally.”

A replacement building for Perth High School will also be built to Passivhaus standards when it is completed in 2024.

Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier