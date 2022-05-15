What’s next for the East Neuk ‘superhead’ plans now the local elections are over?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the dust settles on another local election, all eyes turn to what’s next.

Who will enter into a coalition with who; what polices will they introduce; and how will the decisions of newly elected councillors impact the local community?

One of the most controversial issues in the East Neuk of Fife in recent months has been the so-called ‘superhead plans’.

The proposals, which were revealed earlier this year, were to remove individual head teacher posts from all local primary schools and replace them with one serving them all.

Following backlash from the local community, Fife Council temporarily shelved the plans until after the election but with three new councillors elected to represent the region, what happens next?

We spoke with the new councillors representing the ward to get their stance on the controversy.

What do the new councillors say?

The previous councillors for the East Neuk and Landward ward – Linda Holt, John Docherty and Bill Porteous – no longer represent the area.

Newly elected SNP councillor Alycia Hayes acknowledged the initial proposal was not popular and pledged to work with the local community on the issue.

She said: “There’s broad acknowledgment from council officers that the consultation and information process on this proposal has not been well handled.

“As such, I look forward to new proposals coming forward and I hope to be able to play a good part in making sure that the community are fully involved in formulating a new strategy for the schools.”

Could the Liberal Democrats hold the key?

Last week’s local elections saw the SNP win 34 seats on Fife Council – four short of an overall majority.

This means the party is looking to form a coalition with another to help run the local authority and could turn to the Liberal Democrats for support.

However East Neuk’s new Liberal Democrat councillor Sean Frazer Dillon said he was not in favour of the superhead proposals and condemned the idea as not suitable for any area of the Kingdom.

He said: “The response from the community is where we are taking our lead.

“We do not support a superhead plan and we don’t think it’s a workable approach or is suitable for our area or anywhere in Fife.”

Fellow Liberal Democrat councillor Fiona Corps added that any changes needed to happen with the full support of the local community.

She said: “I was very concerned about the proposal especially having had my children attend both schools here in Anstruther.

“I have been told that employment issues were a key factor in this proposal being brought to the table, and that having a shortage of people willing to commit to a job in a small school was a problem.

“Taking these things into consideration perhaps there needs to be a change moving forward but I believe this change should only happen with the full support of all the schools involved and a proper consultation should take place before any decisions are made.”

What did the council say previously?

In a letter sent to parents and carers in February, Angela Logue, head of education and children’s services at Fife Council, confirmed a final decision on the plans had been pushed back until after the May elections.

She wrote: “The current leadership arrangements across the schools in the Waid cluster will remain as they are for August 2022.”

“We will consult with you in the next academic session (22/23) on the leadership strategy that will contain more clarity and detail regarding the wider range of options for leadership in the Waid cluster of schools.”