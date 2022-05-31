5 school snaps including Seabin entrepreneurs and Peter Pan dancers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’ve launched our Schools Scrapbook to provide a regular round-up of news and pictures from pupils and their teachers.

From around Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross we will feature schools’ photographs and reports of successes, events and what’s happening in their communities.

To see your school feature in The Courier Schools Scrapbook email your snaps and details to our Schools and Family team.

Arbroath Academy

Arbroath Academy’s S3 business team won the Scottish final of the Micro-Tyco Innovate enterprise challenge in Glasgow.

They pitched an idea to install Seabin trash skimmers in Arbroath Harbour, and won both the judges’ votes and an online vote.

Auchtertool and Capshard primary schools

Two Fife primary schools finished in the top 30 of Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel event.

Across the UK 2,440 schools took part in the campaign to encourage active travel to school.

Fife pupils clocked up over 30,000 active journeys and the region’s top performers Capshard Primary School, in Kirkcaldy, and Auchtertool Primary School, were presented with trophies.

Tayport Primary School

Dancers from Tayport Primary School were delighted to come third in a competition.

They performed a Peter Pan-influenced routine which they learned in just three weeks to the song Lost Boy, for the Fife Schools Virtual Dance Championships.

Entrants to the contest run by Fife Active Schools submitted recordings of their performances.

Strathallan School

Parents, pupils and staff at Strathallan School can now enjoy a brew while admiring students’ art work.

The Art Cafe is a new venture at the Perthshire school run by Blend Coffee in a refurbished section of the art department.