WATCH: Perthshire pupils show us round their school’s biodiversity trail where tree bees have nested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

WATCH: Perthshire pupils show us round their school’s biodiversity trail where tree bees have nested

By Sheanne Mulholland
July 4 2022, 1.50pm Updated: July 4 2022, 5.55pm

Tree bees have nested in a wild meadow created by pupils in a Perthshire school’s grounds.

Youngsters in form six and seven at Craigclowan Preparatory School created the wild area by planting trees, shrubs and flowers known to encourage biodiversity.

They also made insect hotels and bird boxes for the meadow and their work was so successful that it brought a colony of tree bumblebees to settle in the area.

Pupil Edwin Fleming, 11, who is in form 7, said: “They’ve created a hive in one of the bird boxes. You can hear them, they’re quite noisy, quite buzzy.

“It’s exciting to have bees and interesting as well. Bees are a lot more to the world than just an insect – they make honey, pollinate our flowers and help us too.”

Pupils involved in creating Craigclowan school biodiversity trail.

The pupils created the wild area as part of their involvement in a larger project funded by Erasmus, called the Melissa Project.

Through this, the youngsters studied the biodiversity of bees, including researching and selecting the plants for their wild meadow, then prepping the area and planting the items themselves.

They had initially tried to introduce bees in more traditional beehives, however the bees did not settle well into the school setting.

Craigclowan school biodiversity trail

Pupils also created a 12-point biodiversity trail around the school’s grounds, including a forest area, outdoor classroom, wild flower meadow, hedgerow and bat boxes.

And they connected with other participating schools from across Europe, including hosting international families from The Azores, Thessaloniki in Greece, Verbania in Italy and Voru in Estonia.

Each of the visitors brought honey from their school’s bees and the children delighted in tasting the variety of honey produced.

Edwin added: “Bees adapt to their different countries, so the honeys all tasted different.

“Some were sweet, some were bitter, others were very sugary. The Portuguese one was my favourite. It was quite sweet and very liquidy.”

Amelia Lyle showing us around Craigclowan school biodiversity trail.

Amelia Lyle, 12, also in form 7 at Craigclowan, hosted twins from Italy at her farm-based home. She said: “Hosting was an amazing experience.

“We took the twins to an ice cream parlour, played badminton, went to our friends’ house who were also hosting for a BBQ and took them to school where they had their lessons in the library.

“They were here when the Queen’s Jubilee was happening so they were involved in our celebrations for that.

“It’s opened my eyes to other people and their culture. They had lots of day trips with the school, we went to Edinburgh and walking in Dunkeld, and they gave us an amazing presentation about their culture.”

Amelia and some of her fellow pupils will visit Italy in September to continue their work on the two year project.

‘Children are the same the world over’: Perthshire and Norwegian pupils bond in primary school exchange project

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier