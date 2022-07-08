Broughty Ferry woman’s bid to raise funds for computers for primary school in Kenya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Broughty Ferry woman’s bid to raise funds for computers for primary school in Kenya

By Sheanne Mulholland
July 8 2022, 6.16pm Updated: July 8 2022, 8.24pm
Sheila Mcluckie with boards showing the No Charge parking and a photoboard of the children she wants to help,
Shelia Mcluckie is fundraising for computers for Kenya primary school.

A Broughty Ferry woman has made it her mission to raise enough funds for five computers for a primary school in Kenya.

Sheila Mcluckie, former assistant head of Grove Academy, is raising money for Limbene Primary School, in Meru, near Mount Kenya.

She has arranged for Grove Academy to open its car park on Saturday (July 9) for members of the public to park there for free.

In return, Sheila hopes people will donate to her cause at a stall within the car park, which will also have small crafts and artwork for sale and a raffle.

The 70-year-old, of Camphill Road, Broughty Ferry, has been raising funds for the school since she visited it in 2008 and was shocked by the conditions.

A classroom in Limbene Primary School, near Mount Kenya, in 2008.
A classroom in Limbene Primary School, near Mount Kenya, in 2008.

She said: “It was totally arid, there was red earth on the ground, some of the kids had no shoes on and they were sitting gathered together in the sun.

“The building was made from corrugated iron and had dirt floors. There were holes in the walls – it was not watertight and they get floods there as well as droughts.

“It had quite an effect on me – it’s a sight that’s never left me.”

On her return she was desperate to help the school and asked primary schools in Dundee if they could help with fundraising. Staff at St Mary’s Primary School agreed and they raised money for desks in 2012.

But when she visited that same year, Sheila was saddened to see ‘not much had changed’ since her first trip.

Sheila Mcluckie sits at a desk inscribed with the words 'donated by St Mary's Primary School, Scotland'
Sheila Mcluckie sits at a desk inscribed with the words ‘donated by St Mary’s Primary School, Scotland’

She then set about raising funds for the school’s first proper classroom, along with toilets and handwashing facilities, which were completed by her next visit in 2018.

Government officials in Kenya built more classrooms soon after, matching the standard of the new one Sheila had funded.

Since then she has sent money to the school twice every year through a local pastor and minister, funding a mini bus for the kindergarten and desks and furniture for classrooms.

Hand washing facilities in Limbene primary
Hand washing facilities in Limbene primary built with cash from Sheila Mcluckie fundraising.

Sheila said: “I’ve had great letters from the pupils, they appreciate what we are trying to do and say how great it is to have their own desk, their own chair and a locker.”

She now hopes to raise enough for five computers – which will be the first computers the school has, and successful former students have also pledged to fund five more.

As well as the car parking event, Sheila also sells painted stones and other small pieces of artwork from her home, and she recently swam 100 lengths a week for three weeks, raising £300 for the cause.

She also held a Christmas Fayre last year from a friend’s house and raised more than £1,200.

Kindergarten with minibus paid for with money donated through Sheila Mcluckie fundraising.
Kindergarten with minibus paid for with money donated through Sheila Mcluckie fundraising.

She added: “I felt it was a very unfair world when I met these very upbeat pupils and staff at Limbene in 2008, working in appalling conditions while Grove Academy was getting this state of the art school.

“I couldn’t get Limbene out of my head and I get a huge amount of satisfaction working in partnership with them.”

Our guide to the best children’s summer activities in Dundee – and most of them are FREE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier