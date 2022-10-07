‘Some teachers had lost a leg in WWI’: Harris Academy memories recalled by former pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

‘Some teachers had lost a leg in WWI’: Harris Academy memories recalled by former pupils

By Laura Devlin
October 7 2022, 4.30pm Updated: October 7 2022, 5.52pm
Former Harris Academy pupils Douglas Soutar(left) and James Lindsay. Image: Paul Reid
Former Harris Academy pupils Douglas Soutar(left) and James Lindsay. Image: Paul Reid

When James Lindsay and Douglas Soutar left Harris Academy, Queen Elizabeth II was just four years into her record breaking reign.

The year was 1956. Doris Day and Dean Martin both scored number one hits and there was a Conservative Prime Minister under pressure to resign over their handling of an international crisis.

Now, more than 60 years since they left Harris, the two men have returned to their former school.

The 84-year-olds were among the dozens of former Harris Academy pupils who returned to the school this week as part of special alumni evening.

Pupils past and present gathered to share Harris Academy memories and to show support for the school – now the biggest in Dundee.

Hurrah for the heath-clad mountain!

James Lindsay first started at the Harris primary in the 1940s before moving to the secondary school in 1950.

“The numbers were far smaller than now. It was essentially a happy school and there was a family feel to it”, he said.

“We must be the only school that properly celebrates the holidays. It has that famous song – hurrah for the heath-clad mountain!”

Harris Holiday Song is still sung by today’s pupils at end-of-term prize-giving ceremonies.

James Lindsay. Image: Paul Reid
James Lindsay. Image: Paul Reid

Artistic flare shown at Harris Academy

During his time at Harris James showed an artistic flare and he would often show off his talents in the Harris Academy magazine.

He said: “I did a speculative drawing of The Queen and Prince Phillip coming in the Royal Yacht to Dundee harbour which was published.

“I researched it for months and months before they came and I drew the whole picture from research.”

Former pupil James Lindsay's sketch of a Royal Visit. Image: Paul Reid
Former pupil James Lindsay's sketch of a Royal Visit. Image: Paul Reid

His artistic talents eventually led him to art school, before he embarked on a career in the history of art and architecture.

James added: “I remember a former rector saying to my parents it’s very difficult to pursue a career in art and it could be better to go for science or languages.

“But I went on to what became Duncan of Jordanstone. I was a lecturer in history of art and architecture and my life has flitted between the commercial world and teaching.”

“There would be dead silence”

Douglas Soutar is another former pupil who left Harris Academy 1956.

The 84-year-old, whose grandson now attends Harris, recalled his memories of former teachers and their unusual discipline tactics.

He said: “I remember the principal teachers of art and maths were both called ‘corky’ – they both lost a leg in the first world war! Now, the legs weren’t made of cork but they were metallic.”

An illustration in an old Harris Academy magazine.  Image: Paul Reid
An illustration in an old Harris Academy magazine.  Image: Paul Reid

“The maths teacher’s idea of discipline was to sit there and if the noise rose a little bit he would lift up his leg and let it drop and there would be dead silence.”

Although Douglas doesn’t recall having a favourite subject during his time at Harris, he did end up becoming a maths teacher and taught at Kirkton High for over 30 years.

“We’ve been together since school”

Harris Academy holds a special place in the heart of husband and wife Kerr and Claire Mathieson – they met during their school days and have been together ever since.

The couple, who left Harris in 1993, now have three daughters who have all either attended or currently attend the school.

Claire and Kerr Mathieson with their daughter Kate.  Image: Paul Reid
Claire and Kerr Mathieson with their daughter Kate.  Image: Paul Reid

“We’ve actually been together since we were at school, we got together in sixth year”, Claire said.

“Our eldest is now in second year of university, Kate is in fifth year and our youngest is in second year.

“There is something nice about an old school”

Claire and Kerr took the opportunity of a guided tour of the new Harris Academy building, which opened in 2016, and it brought back memories of the old school.

Kerr said: “I spent a lot of time in the old music block, partly because of the music but also because it was away from the rest of the school.

“I also like the sixth year common rooms. You felt like you had that space to be have a bit more responsibility.”

Claire added: “The new schools are good with the technology and the advances but there is something nice about an old school.”

Editor's Picks