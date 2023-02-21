Dundee schools to close for next teacher strike but nurseries will stay OPEN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Dundee schools to close for next teacher strike but nurseries will stay OPEN

By Sheanne Mulholland
February 21 2023, 12.08pm Updated: February 21 2023, 6.16pm
All Dundee schools will be closed as part of national teacher strike action. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
All Dundee schools will be closed as part of national teacher strike action. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

All Dundee schools will close next Tuesday and Wednesday due to teacher strike action.

Dundee City Council primary schools, secondary schools and special schools will be closed to all pupils on February 28 and March 1.

This includes Kingspark School and Rockwell Learning Centre.

However, ALL local authority nurseries will be open to children as normal – including nurseries attached to primary schools as well as standalone settings.

Industrial action is being taken by members of teaching unions EIS, SSTA, AHDS and NASUWT over national pay negotiations.

Arrangements are being made for free school meal payments to be made directly to qualifying households.

All establishments will reopen on Thursday, March 2.

