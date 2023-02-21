Dundee schools to close for next teacher strike but nurseries will stay OPEN

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All Dundee schools will close next Tuesday and Wednesday due to teacher strike action.

Dundee City Council primary schools, secondary schools and special schools will be closed to all pupils on February 28 and March 1.

This includes Kingspark School and Rockwell Learning Centre.

However, ALL local authority nurseries will be open to children as normal – including nurseries attached to primary schools as well as standalone settings.

Industrial action is being taken by members of teaching unions EIS, SSTA, AHDS and NASUWT over national pay negotiations.

Arrangements are being made for free school meal payments to be made directly to qualifying households.

All establishments will reopen on Thursday, March 2.